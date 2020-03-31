Top events
Super Formula postpones May's Autopolis race

Super Formula postpones May's Autopolis race
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 6:32 AM

Super Formula has announced that the Autopolis race that was due to be held in May has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

Although Japan initially appeared to have avoided a COVID-19 explosion, a recent surge in cases has prompted calls for a lockdown in the capital city of Tokyo.

This has affected the programming of Japan’s two premier racing categories, with SUPER GT forced to call off its Fuji test on March 28-29, shortly after Super Formula successfully completed two days of running at the venue.

And with SUPER GT postponing both its Fuji and Suzuka races on Monday, Super Formula has followed suit by delaying the Autopolis round from its original May 15-17 slot, although no new date for the race was assigned.

Series promoter JRP had already been forced to postpone its planned season opener at Suzuka on April 4-5 and the second round of the campaign on April 18-19.

Following the latest news regarding Autopolis, the 2020 Super Formula season is now scheduled to get underway at Sugo on June 19-21.

JRP has the option of rescheduling some of the postponed events in July and August as the Olympics Games will now take place in 2021 in Tokyo, allowing Fuji Speedway to be used for other events.

The original calendar had been devised to avoid a clash with the Games, with an extended break scheduled between the Autopolis race in May and the Motegi round in late August.

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

