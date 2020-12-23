Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji December Testing / Testing report

Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top

shares
comments
Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top
By:

Dandelion Racing's Nirei Fukuzumi concluded Super Formula's post-season test at Fuji Speedway with the quickest time.

Fukuzumi, the only driver entered for Dandelion in the test following full-season teammate Naoki Yamamoto's surprise defection to fellow Honda team Nakajima Racing, topped both two-hour sessions and set the fastest time of the test overall.

His best effort of 1m20.120s, set with just a few minutes to go in the morning session, put him 0.218s up on the best time set by Yamamoto on the first day of running.

Fukuzumi followed up with a 1m20.247s with around 13 minutes left on the clock in the afternoon to demote Nakajima regular Toshiki Oyu and complete a clean sweep.

Oyu edged out his new partner Yamamoto by just 0.002s with his best time of 1m20.505s, as the newly-crowned three-time champion set his personal best in the morning session.

Nobuharu Matsushita was a late addition to the test line-up as he replaced Yoshiaki Katayama on B-Max Racing's roster, albeit piloting the #51 car that had been shared on Tuesday by gentleman racers Nobuhiro Imada and 'Dragon' instead of his usual #50 car.

The Formula 2 exile was third-fastest in the morning and fourth overall, followed by Inging Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Sena Sakaguchi.

Next up was Tomoki Nojiri in Mugen's sole entry, Super Formula Lights champion Ritomo Miyata for TOM'S and Kondo Racing's quickest driver, Sacha Fenestraz. Ryo Hirakawa completed the top 10 in Impul's one and only entry.

Tatiana Calderon couldn't quite replicate her impressive speed of Tuesday, slipping to 14th on the timesheets on her final day of running of the year for Drago Corse.

Enaam Ahmed meanwhile was 17th-fastest for B-Max ahead of Super Formula Lights driver Shunsuke Kohno, who only appeared for the final half-hour in the 'Rookie Racing'-branded Inging driver that had been piloted for most of the day by Kazuya Oshima.

Fuji testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon
1 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi Dandelion/Honda 1m20.120s 1m20.247s
2 Japan Toshiki Oyu Nakajima/Honda 1m21.145s 1m20.505s
3 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1m20.507s 1m20.713s
4 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1m20.755s 1m21.026s
5 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1m20.844s 1m20.757s
6 Japan Sena Sakaguchi Inging/Toyota 1m21.308s 1m20.816s
7 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1m20.914s 1m20.820s
8 Japan Ritomo Miyata TOM'S/Toyota 1m21.348s 1m20.887s
9 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1m21.010s 1m20.981s
10 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1m21.061s 1m21.183s
11 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo/Toyota 1m21.659s 1m21.082s
12 Japan Kazuki Nakajima TOM'S/Toyota 1m21.294s 1m21.127s
13 Japan Kamui Kobayashi KCMG/Toyota 1m21.397s 1m21.190s
14 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Drago Corse/Honda 1m21.205s 1m21.428s
15 Japan Kazuya Oshima Inging/Toyota 1m21.845s 1m21.567s
16 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1m21.645s 1m21.896s
17 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed B-Max/Honda 1m22.117s 1m23.502s
18 Japan Shunsuke Kohno Inging/Toyota no time 1m22.542s
Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams

Previous article

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji December Testing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Randle joins Tickford on multi-year deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Randle joins Tickford on multi-year deal

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner

Ocon pleased with "very strong" progress across 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon pleased with "very strong" progress across 2020 F1 season

Latest news

Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top
SF Super Formula / Testing report

Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams
SF Super Formula / Testing report

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams

Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso will have disadvantage on 2021 F1 return - Renault

2
Supercars

Reynolds splits with Erebus

3
Supercars

Randle joins Tickford on multi-year deal

12h
4
Formula 1

Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?

5
Formula 1

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner

Latest news

Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top
SF

Fukuzumi ends Super Formula post-season test on top

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams
SF

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams

Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title
SF

Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
SF

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle
SF

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle

Latest videos

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.