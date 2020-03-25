Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji March Testing / Testing report

Fukuzumi quickest in third Fuji test session

shares
comments
Fukuzumi quickest in third Fuji test session
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 3:29 AM

Dandelion Racing driver Nirei Fukuzumi set the fastest time in the third session of Super Formula pre-season testing at Fuji Speedway, leading a one-two for Honda.

Ex-GP3 and Formula 2 racer Fukuzumi left it until the final two minutes of the extended 130-minute Wednesday morning session to move to the top of the times, posting a 1m20.785s on fresh tyres to move clear of fellow Honda runner Tomoki Nojiri.

That was just over a tenth slower than Ryo Hirakawa's best time on Tuesday afternoon.

The second day of running at Fuji started one hour later than it did on Tuesday, leading to a smoother start of the session that was only interrupted by one red flag.

That came at the 35-minute mark when Tadasuke Makino's Nakajima Racing machine ground to a halt exiting Turn 2 with an apparent mechanical failure.

At that point Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing) had been leading the way on a 1m21.833s, which remained the time to beat until Nojiri (Mugen) went quickest at the one-hour mark with a 1m21.775s, which he quickly improved to a 1m21.509s.

Hirakawa, the fastest driver in both of Tuesday's sessions, took over at the top of the times with less than 30 minutes to run with a 1m21.203s, but unlike many of his rivals the Impul Toyota driver did not improve at the very end of the session.

Just before the chequered flag, Nojiri briefly retook the top spot with a 1m20.942s before being outpaced by Fukuzumi to the tune of 0.157s.

Hirakawa stayed third, 0.418s off the pace, while two Honda-powered rookies completed the top five, Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima) and Nojiri's Mugen teammate Juri Vips.

Defending champion Nick Cassidy was sixth-fastest in the second best of the Toyota-powered entries, leading TOM'S stablemate Kazuki Nakajima and Sho Tsuboi (Inging).

Fenestraz slipped to ninth in the final order ahead of Kondo teammate Kenta Yamashita.

Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion) was only 13th-fastest and 1.347s adrift of Fukuzumi, while Makino ended up 16th after his dramas, only completing one more installation lap.

Super Formula novices Sergio Sette Camara (B-Max/Motopark) and Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse) were 11th and 20th respectively, both improving on their Tuesday times.

Results to follow

Related video

Next article
Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash

Previous article

Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji March Testing
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

Trending

1
USAC

Eldora results 2007-09-22

2
Super Formula

Fukuzumi quickest in third Fuji test session

12m
3
MotoGP

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

4
IndyCar

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?

5
Gaming

Marquez, Rossi to do battle in MotoGP Esports race

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Fukuzumi quickest in third Fuji test session
SF

Fukuzumi quickest in third Fuji test session

Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash
SF

Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash

Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session
SF

Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session

Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes
SF

Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes

Sette Camara makes surprise Super Formula switch
SF

Sette Camara makes surprise Super Formula switch

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.