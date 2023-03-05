Subscribe
Previous / Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka
Super Formula Photo Gallery

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula's class of 2023 gathered for the first time at Suzuka on Saturday for their first running with the Japanese series' new SF23, while also showing off their new liveries for the season ahead.

Jamie Klein
By:
Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Notable changes from last year include reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri's #1 car being decked out in a full Red Bull colour scheme similar to that of Mugen team-mate Liam Lawson.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, Team Impul has gone back to the future by reintroducing the predominantly white livery of major sponsor Itochu Enex, and ThreeBond Racing (nee Drago Corse) has gone for an eye-catching orange-and-light blue design not dissimilar to that of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

The reborn TGM Grand Prix outfit, which only officially confirmed its driver line-up on Friday, showed off its cars in a grey-and-pink livery in keeping with its identity as the former Team Goh outfit.

Other teams, including TOM'S, Dandelion Racing and Nakajima Racing, meanwhile have opted merely to refine their existing designs.

Hiroki Otsu - standing in for an injured Kakunoshin Ota at Dandelion Racing - topped Saturday's one-hour shakedown session with the SF23, while newcomer Lawson went fastest during Sunday morning's running ahead of the start of official pre-season testing on Monday.

Check out the gallery below to see how all 22 cars participating this year's championship look.

#1 Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
#1 Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
1/22
Engineer: Toshihiro Ichise

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#3 Ukyo Sasahara, KONDO RACING
#3 Ukyo Sasahara, KONDO RACING
2/22

Standing in for Kenta Yamashita
Engineer: Takuji Murata

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#4 Kazuto Kotaka, KONDO RACING
#4 Kazuto Kotaka, KONDO RACING
3/22
Engineer: Kazuya Abe

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#5 Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
#5 Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
4/22
Engineer: Kimitoshi Sugisaki

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#6 Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
#6 Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
5/22

Standing in for Kakunoshin Ota
Engineer: Norimitsu Yoshida

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#7 Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
#7 Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
6/22
Engineer: Takeshi Takada

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#12 Nirei Fukuzumi, ThreeBond Racing
#12 Nirei Fukuzumi, ThreeBond Racing
7/22
Engineer: Hitoshi Iyoki

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#14 Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
#14 Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
8/22
Engineer: Yoshihiko Kitani

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#15 Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN
#15 Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN
9/22
Engineer: Tomo Koike

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#18 Yuji Kunimoto, KCMG
#18 Yuji Kunimoto, KCMG
10/22
Engineer: Akinori Sasai

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#19 Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
#19 Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
11/22
Engineer: Naruhito Nakamura

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#20 Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
#20 Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
12/22
Engineer: Toshiomi Oeki

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#36 Giuliano Alesi, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
#36 Giuliano Alesi, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
13/22
Engineer: Kenta Odachi

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#37 Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
#37 Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
14/22
Engineer: Masaki Saeda

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#38 Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
#38 Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
15/22
Engineer: Yoshinari Suganuma

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#39 Sena Sakaguchi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
#39 Sena Sakaguchi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
16/22
Engineer: Hiroyuki Hayashi

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#50 Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team
#50 Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team
17/22
Engineer: Masashi Miyata

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#51 Raoul Hyman, B-Max Racing Team
#51 Raoul Hyman, B-Max Racing Team
18/22
Engineer: Tim Neff

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#53 Toshiki Oyu, TGM Grand Prix
#53 Toshiki Oyu, TGM Grand Prix
19/22
Engineer: Naoya Ueshiro

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#55 Cem Bolukbasi, TGM Grand Prix
#55 Cem Bolukbasi, TGM Grand Prix
20/22
Engineer: Shintaro Okajima

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#64 Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
#64 Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
21/22
Engineer: Jun Okada

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#65 Ren Sato, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
#65 Ren Sato, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
22/22
Engineer: Yuki Katoh

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka

Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka

Super Formula

Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

Super Formula

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023 Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

IndyCar

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter St. Pete IndyCar: Ericsson beats O’Ward in crash-filled nail-biter

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Formula 1

McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP McLaren reveals Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Formula 1

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.