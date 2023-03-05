Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Super Formula's class of 2023 gathered for the first time at Suzuka on Saturday for their first running with the Japanese series' new SF23, while also showing off their new liveries for the season ahead.
Notable changes from last year include reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri's #1 car being decked out in a full Red Bull colour scheme similar to that of Mugen team-mate Liam Lawson.
Elsewhere, Team Impul has gone back to the future by reintroducing the predominantly white livery of major sponsor Itochu Enex, and ThreeBond Racing (nee Drago Corse) has gone for an eye-catching orange-and-light blue design not dissimilar to that of the McLaren Formula 1 team.
The reborn TGM Grand Prix outfit, which only officially confirmed its driver line-up on Friday, showed off its cars in a grey-and-pink livery in keeping with its identity as the former Team Goh outfit.
Other teams, including TOM'S, Dandelion Racing and Nakajima Racing, meanwhile have opted merely to refine their existing designs.
Hiroki Otsu - standing in for an injured Kakunoshin Ota at Dandelion Racing - topped Saturday's one-hour shakedown session with the SF23, while newcomer Lawson went fastest during Sunday morning's running ahead of the start of official pre-season testing on Monday.
Check out the gallery below to see how all 22 cars participating this year's championship look.
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Standing in for Kenta Yamashita
Engineer: Takuji Murata
Standing in for Kakunoshin Ota
Engineer: Norimitsu Yoshida
