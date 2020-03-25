Gallery: Super Formula presses on with Fuji test
With the rest of the motorsport world on hold amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Super Formula provided fans with some rare on-track action this week at Fuji Speedway as pre-season testing began.
Even though Japan's premier single-seater series has not been totally spared the COVID-19-induced disruption seen in other championships across the world, Super Formula opted to hold what was originally supposed to be its second pre-season test on schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday under clear skies.
Despite previous indications to the contrary, fans were permitted to watch the action, but were denied access to the paddock, while extra precautions were taken to minimise any health risks for the drivers, teams and other personnel present.
Impul driver Ryo Hirakawa set the fastest lap across the two-day test, his time of 1m20.677s in his #20 Toyota-powered SF19 putting him ahead of a bunch of Honda runners.
A second two-day test at Suzuka, which had been postponed from its original date in early March, is due to take place next week on April 3-4.
Currently, the season is due to commence at Autopolis in mid-May, but there are growing doubts in the paddock as to whether the race will be able to go ahead on schedule.
Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nirei Fukuzumi（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sho Tsuboi, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Yokohama Tyre
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Yuji Kunimoto, carrozzeria Team KCMG
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kazuya Oshima, Rookie Racing
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kazuki Nakajima, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Naoki Yamamoto, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Hiroaki Ishiura, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nirei Fukuzumi, Dandelion
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
