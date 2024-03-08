All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Super Formula Suzuka
Preview

How to watch Super Formula: schedule, line-up and more

The 2024 Super Formula season kicks off this weekend at Suzuka, so here is how and when you can watch this weekend's action.

Kemal Şengül Rainier Ehrhardt

Watch: Stream the 2024 Super Formula season live

The 2024 Super Formula season kicks off this weekend at Suzuka, so here is how and when you can watch this weekend's action.

Ritomo Miyata won the championship in Super Formula after a competitive season last year and after his success, has switched to Formula 2 in the new season.

Although the defending Super Formula champion will be absent, the defending 2023 F2 champion Theo Pourchaire will be discovering the highly competitive Japanese series, competing against 20 other drivers for the title.

All teams will use the same Dallara-built SF23 chassis, with Honda or Toyota engines at the heart of their cars.

A total of nine races will feature on the Super Formula calendar in the new season, with the first race of the season taking place at Suzuka on 10 March, followed by the series' next stop at Autopolis on 17-19 May.

Sportsland Sugo will host the third race of the season from 21-23 June, while Fuji Speedway will host one of the most important races of the season from 19-21 July.

Resort Motegi will host the race on 23-25 August, while a double Super Formula race will be held at Fuji from 11-13 October.

The season will end with the final race at Suzuka on 8-10 November.

2024 Super Formula calendar:

DATE

VENUE

March 8-10

Suzuka Circuit

May 17-19

Autopolis

June 21-23

Sportsland Sugo

July 19-21

Fuji Speedway

August 23-25

Mobility Resort Motegi

October 11-13

 Fuji Speedway

November 22-24

 Suzuka Circuit
Nirei Fukuzumi, Kids com Team KCMG

Nirei Fukuzumi, Kids com Team KCMG

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

When is the first race in Suzuka?

  • Date: 8-10 March

  • Qualifying: (9 March) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

  • Race: (10 March) - 06:10 CET - 05:10 BST - 00:10 EST

Only a few weeks after the 2024 pre-season tests were completed, Super Formula fires up a new season this weekend, 10 March, at Suzuka.

The race at Suzuka will feature 21 drivers aiming to start the season with victory.

Qualifying for this weekend's Super Formula will take place at 07:00 CET on Saturday, with the race scheduled for 06:10 CET on Sunday.

How can I watch the Super Formula?  

Super Formula will be broadcast live at Motorsport.tv again this year, as in recent years.

Those who want to watch the Japan-based series live with English commentary can follow both the qualifying and the race live by subscribing to Motorsport.tv.

Moreover, Motorsport.tv subscribers have access to other premium racing series and a large archive of classic racing.

Sign up today to watch this round live for £4.79 / 5.39€ / $5.99 or join for the entire season for just £39.99 / 45.99€ / $49.99. Become a subscriber now.

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL, Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL, Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super Formula driver line-ups and teams

A total of 21 drivers for 12 teams will compete in Super Formula this year, with six of these teams using Honda engines and the other six using Toyota engines.

On the driver side, there are no drivers competing with the #1 this year. Moreover, the only non-Japanese driver on the grid is the last Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire. The French driver, who will race with #19, will be team-mates with Yuki Kunimoto at Team Impul.

Honda-backed Ayumu Iwasa, who competed in Super Formula last year, will compete for Team Mugen with 2021 and 2022 champion Tomoki Nojiri.

Eyes will of course be on the female drive Juju Noda, who has achieved success in lower categories. The young driver who signed with TGM will be accompanied by Nobuharu Matsushita.

Important names such as Kamui Kobayashi, Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino will also continue to be on the grid in the new season.

Entrant engıne  No.  Driver name
Kondo Racing Toyota  3  Kenta Yamashita
 4  Kazuto Kotaka
 Docomo Team Dandelion Racing Honda  5  Tadasuke Makino
 6  Kakunoshin Ohta
 Kids com Team KCMG Toyota  7  Kamui Kobayashi
 8  Nirei Fukuzumi
 ThreeBond Racing Honda  12  Atsushi Miyake
 docomo business ROOKIE Toyota  14  Kazuya Oshima
 Team Mugen Honda  15  Ayumu Iwasa
 16  Tomoki Nojiri
 Itochu Enex Team Impul Toyota  19  Théo Pourchaire
 20  Yuji Kunimoto
Vantelin Team TOM’S Toyota  36  Sho Tsuboi
 37  Ukyo Sasahara
Vertex Partners Cerumo・INGING Toyota  38  Sena Sakaguchi
 39   Toshiki Oyu
San-Ei Gen with B-Max Honda  50   Iori Kimura
 TGM Grand Prix Honda  53  "Juju"
 55  Nobuharu Matsushita
PONOS Nakajima Racing Honda  64  Naoki Yamamoto
 65  Ren Sato

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Kemal Şengül
More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 February weekend?

General
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 February weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend?

General
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend?

General
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend?

Latest news

Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"

Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero" Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday

Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday
Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia