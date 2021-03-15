Ishiura announced in the days following the last year's season finale at Fuji Speedway that he was bringing down the curtain on a career in the single-seater series that has yielded two titles (2015, 2017) and five race victories, all coming since he joined Inging in 2014.

The 39-year-old however will continue to play an active role in Inging's title challenge this year with its new pairing of Sho Tsuboi and rookie Sena Sakaguchi.

During a team presentation on Sunday, it was confirmed that Ishiura will act as team advisor in 2021, working underneath team director Yuji Tachikawa.

Ishiura and Tachikawa will continue to share a car in SUPER GT this year, driving for Inging's partner team Cerumo.

Tsuboi will be engineered this year by Yoshinari Suganuma, who worked with Yuji Kunimoto during his 2016 title-winning campaign, while newcomer Sakaguchi has been assigned to veteran engineer Kotaro Tanaka, a newcomer to the Inging fold.

Tanaka, who has taken drivers such as Tom Coronel, Ralph Firman and Loic Duval to Formula Nippon success in the past, will also work with Cerumo in SUPER GT this year.

Sena Sakaguchi（INGING MOTORSPORT） Photo by: Masahide Kamio

During last week's Suzuka test, Inging's cars ran with a revised colour scheme with a white base, instead of the traditional silver and black colours the team is associated with.

Tsuboi set the fourth-fastest time on the second day of the test, which was topped by Impul Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa.

shares