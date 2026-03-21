Kalle Rovanpera’s Super Formula programme paused after medical evaluation

Toyota has announced that Kalle Rovanpera's plans to compete in this year’s Super Formula Championship have been paused following advice and medical evaluations.

Last year, Rovanpera announced bold plans to leave the World Rally Championship to pursue a career in single seaters, with the ultimate goal to compete at the highest level.

In a programme backed by Toyota, Rovanpera’s single seater journey was set to begin with a season in Japan’s Super Formula, driving for the KCMG team. After completing last month’s pre-season Super Formula test at Suzuka, and following advice and medical evaluations, a mutual decision between Toyota and Rovanpera has been made to halt the programme for now.

"I have difficult news to share. I will be stepping back from the upcoming races and my participation in this year’s Super Formula season," Rovanpera said on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’ve been working with medical issues for already a longer period, which have gotten worse this year.

"My health doesn’t allow me to continue safely at the moment. Now my first priority is to fix that. Feedback and progress this year shows that there’s good potential in this project. My chapter in circuit racing isn’t finished. I’m more than sorry for those who hoped to see me on track.

"I’m looking forward to see you all soon as possible! I’m grateful to Morizo, TGR and my partners for their care and for standing by me, and I’ll keep working hard to come back stronger. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support."

Rovanpera endured a challenging start to his switch to single-seater racing having had to pull out of December’s post-season Super Formula test after suffering from Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, which affects balance and vision through [the] inner ear.

However, in January, the 25-year-old stepped up his preparations for the new Super Formula season by competing in New Zealand’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy with Hitech. The Finn scored five top 10 results, including an impressive first podium at Teretonga Park in race nine, on his way to 16th in the championship, before illness forced the two-time WRC champion to sit out the final meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Kalle Rovanpera, Kids com Team KCMG Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Rovanpera was back behind the wheel in Super Formula’s pre-season test at Suzuka last month, finishing 24th fastest. The Finn did improve his time by over a second through the test.

Toyota has confirmed that Rovanpera maintains a desire to come back stronger and continue competing in circuit racing, challenging himself at the highest level, but only when he is ready to do so. Toyota will offer its full support in helping Rovanpera return to the track in the future.

“I would like to share some difficult news: Kalle Rovanperä will be stepping back from the upcoming races,” read a statement from Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda (Morizo).

“He has poured his heart into challenging himself in formula cars, driven by a deep and unwavering desire to grow. Every time he got on track in private tests, his speed was clear to see. I watched him push harder, find something new within himself, and trim his lap times again and again.

“Yet despite that passion and progress, his body was struggling to keep up. After receiving a medical evaluation, we reached the painful conclusion that continuing to compete would not be the right choice for him.

“As Morizo, this decision weighed heavily on me. I asked myself what it truly means to let him chase speed, and what it means to protect someone you believe in. In the end, balancing those responsibilities led me to pause his participation in this year’s Super Formula season.

“To everyone involved, and to all the fans who have supported him with such warmth, I am truly sorry that we could not meet your hopes.

“But please believe this: his circuit racing challenge is far from over. His love for cars and his drive to become faster will not fade.

“As Morizo, I will continue to stay by his side — not only as a fellow driver, but as a team-mate who believes in him with all my heart. Thank you for your continued and heartfelt support."

KCMG’s reserve driver Seita Nonaka will take over the seat vacated by Rovanpera for the opening two races at Motegi from 4-5 April.