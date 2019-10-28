Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

shares
comments
Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Oct 28, 2019, 12:55 PM

The KCMG team has explained its reasoning for putting Kamui Kobayashi on wet tyres for the start of last weekend's Super Formula decider at Suzuka on a completely dry track.

Kobayashi headed into the finale with an outside shot at the title, trailing pre-race leader Naoki Yamamoto by 10 points with 13 on offer for winning the race.

Starting down in 16th position, the Japanese driver pitted at the end of the first lap to switch from the wet tyres he started on to softs - getting around the rule that requires drivers to use both dry-weather compounds in a race, including the slower medium.

However, a race free of safety car periods meant that Kobayashi never had the chance to make up the ground he lost at the start.

KCMG boss Tsugio Matsuda, himself a two-time Formula Nippon champion and current Nissan SUPER GT racer, said the unconventional strategy was the only way Kobayashi stood any chance of winning the race from such a lowly grid slot.

"To be honest, it was a strategy I didn't want to do," Matsuda told Motorsport.com. "But the chance of becoming champion remained, and it was the only way to win the race. Scoring a few points wouldn't have been enough to win the title.

"If the safety car had appeared before lap seven, Kobayashi would have taken the lead. There was no choice other than that to get on top. But the safety car never came.

"In the first race of the season [also held at Suzuka], there were four safety car periods. This time there were none."

Kobayashi's strategic options were further limited ahead of the Suzuka weekend by a new rule dictating that drivers must use both tyre compounds within the pit window, which for the season finale opened on lap seven.

"It was ok," said Kobayashi of his opening tour. "I just drove following the [other] guys. But I expected more than where we finished.

"In the end, it was quite bad luck we didn’t get a safety car. Anyway, with that [grid] position, without a safety car we had no chance.

"The times we led [this season], there was a safety car and we didn’t win, and when we hoped for a safety car, there wasn’t one. It was always the opposite [of what we wanted]."

Read Also:

Kobayashi was on track to finish 10th with his strategy, but he ran out of fuel in the dying stages and slipped to 12th behind Sho Tsuboi and Lucas Auer at the finish.

The Toyota LMP1 regular admitted that KCMG had gone aggressive on fuel and needed a safety car period to be certain of making it to the end.

"We just lost a few seconds [after running dry] but when you have a safety car it’s much easier [to save fuel]," he explained. "I tried to lift a lot, but not enough."

Reviewing his season, Kobayashi admitted qualifying was his and KCMG's biggest issue this season, an assessment that Matsuda agreed with.

"The most important thing is to have a better car for qualifying [next season]," Matsuda conceded. "If you start near the top, you don't need to take this sort of strategy."

Catch the full race replay on Motorsport.tv here.

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Vips laments "stupid" stall on Super Formula debut

Previous article

Vips laments "stupid" stall on Super Formula debut

Next article

Auer, Newey "frustrated" by missed Suzuka chances

Auer, Newey "frustrated" by missed Suzuka chances
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams KCMG
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

4
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

5
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"
SF

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"

Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss
SF

Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid
SF

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid

Cause of Palou's nightmare Suzuka race revealed
SF

Cause of Palou's nightmare Suzuka race revealed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.