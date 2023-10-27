Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook
Liam Lawson says the fact his immediate future in Formula 1 has been decided by Red Bull doesn't change his mindset heading into this weekend's Super Formula title decider at Suzuka.
Since his last outing in the Japanese championship two months ago, Team Mugen driver Lawson has contested five grands prix as a substitute driver with AlphaTauri, but has also learned that he will not be a regular driver for the team in 2024.
It means he faces a year on the sidelines next year while being on call for both the AlphaTauri and Red Bull squads.
But Lawson feels that even though whatever happens this weekend at Suzuka will have no bearing on his immediate future, Red Bull will still take his Super Formula record into account when determining the New Zealander's plans in the coming years.
"Honestly it doesn’t change a lot," said Lawson when asked by Motorsport.com how his mindset has changed since the Motegi round in August.
"It’s good to have done a lot of racing, but in terms of my future and pressure for the weekend, it doesn’t change a lot. It’s like any other weekend.
"This week is still very important for my future, regardless of whether I’m driving in F1 next year or not, so what I felt before at Motegi, before next year’s seats were decided, it’s the same feeling now.
"There’s definitely still pressure [from Red Bull], always! But personally, regardless of whether I’m in F1 or not next year, it doesn’t change. This weekend will still be judged very heavily by them."
Lawson heads into the Suzuka double-header facing an eight-point deficit to TOM'S driver Ritomo Miyata, with the second Mugen car of Nojiri just a further two points back in third.
Although his chief engineer Tomo Koike suggested that Lawson racing in F1 at Suzuka last month could give him an edge for this weekend, the Kiwi himself batted off that theory.
He added he will need to readjust his driving style to suit the lighter Super Formula car during Friday afternoon's single practice session, ahead of qualifying for the opening race on Saturday morning.
"To be honest, I don’t think it’s a huge advantage," said Lawson of his F1 outings. "It’s great that I drove at Suzuka recently, but all of us drivers know Suzuka very well.
"The car is very different to drive. The lap time is not crazy different, five or six seconds, but the feeling in the car is very different.
"It took me quite a few sessions to learn when I first drove in F1. Today will be a big adjustment, re-adjusting to the car."
- Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Latest news
Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade
Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead
MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race
How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back
How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back
The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark
The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark
The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite
The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite
How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan
How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.