Super Formula Suzuka II

Luke Browning reveals hardest aspect of maiden Super Formula season

The Briton was the best debutant in Japan’s top single-seater series

Jamie Klein

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 11:44 AM

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Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Luke Browning says getting up to speed on new circuits was the hardest aspect of his Super Formula season, as he sealed the Rookie of the Year title.

Driving for the Toyota-powered Kondo Racing squad, Browning concluded his first campaign in the Japanese single-seater series 13th overall with a pair of fourth-place finishes at Motegi and Suzuka as his best results.

However, he ended up with almost three times the points tally of his nearest rival for the top rookie prize, Charlie Wurz, son of ex-F1 racer Alexander.

Reflecting on the year, Browning said his lack of circuit knowledge and limited opportunities to perform new tyre runs were the things he struggled with most.

“Results-wise it hasn’t been an easy year,” said Browning. “I was always learning, but it wasn’t enough to fight for anything this year except the rookie title.

“The thing that was a shock was the circuits. You turn up and you have two free practice sessions, but on older tyres, and you only really get one shot in qualifying.

“That was probably the thing I struggled with most. Going to tracks like Sugo or Autopolis, where we hadn’t tested before [the race weekend], I was really guessing on the push laps.

“Having the experience of this year would make quite a big difference to the performance next year, but often we didn’t have the pace in the car to be up there.

“It has all been part of what I hope is my path to Formula 1, so I am very grateful to Toyota and [team owner Masahiko] Kondo-san for the opportunity to come here.”

Luke Browning, REALIZE KONDO RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Browning ended his rookie year on a high as he finished seventh at Suzuka, his best result since May’s round at the same track, after making it to Q2 for only the second time all year.

It marked a major turnaround from Saturday’s contest, when he could manage only 14th, but he felt a lack of straightline performance hindered him in both races.

“We found some grip [compared to Saturday], although we were still massively down in a straight line compared to the leading cars,” said Browning.

“Looking at the sector times, we seemed to be really quick through the corners, the high-speed stuff, but struggling in a straight line.

“We tried to do some stuff with the car [after Saturday’s race] with the ride heights, but it seemed to be quite similar.”

On the subject of his immediate future, Browning was tight-lipped, although Motorsport.com understands a second campaign in Super Formula is now unlikely.

The 24-year-old reaffirmed that his priority is to remain aligned with Williams in his pursuit of an F1 race drive in 2028.

“We are still looking at things,” Browning said. “It’s a discussion between us all, and Williams, as to how best to structure my future.

“I can say that I’ve really enjoyed racing in Super Formula this year, and that we’ll see what the future holds.”

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