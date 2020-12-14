Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji / Breaking news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

shares
comments
Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

Tadasuke Makino will miss this weekend’s Super Formula season finale at Fuji Speedway, and will be replaced at Nakajima Racing by Hiroki Otsu.

Nakajima announced on Monday that Makino has been forced to withdraw as he is currently undergoing treatment for meningitis.

A representative from the team told Motorsport.com that the 23-year-old developed the condition shortly after the previous race at Suzuka, and has suffered from fever and headaches as a result. He has however tested negative for COVID-19.

It brings a premature end to a disappointing second season in the Japanese single-seater series for Makino, who won this year's SUPER GT title alongside Naoki Yamamoto but has managed only a single podium finish in Super Formula this year at Autopolis.

He lies 12th in the points ahead of this weekend’s Fuji finale, two places behind Nakajima teammate Toshiki Oyu, who scored his first victory last time out at Suzuka.

Read Also:

Otsu meanwhile will be making his Super Formula race debut a little over a year on from appearing in the post-season Rookie Test for Nakajima at Suzuka.

The one-time All-Japan Formula 3 race winner has spent this year racing for the team in SUPER GT alongside Takuya Izawa, helping the Honda squad to two pole positions and a podium.

The 26-year-old has also attended every Super Formula race as a reserve driver after losing out in the fight for a 2020 seat to Oyu.

From the editor, also read:

Hiroki Otsu watches from the pits

Hiroki Otsu watches from the pits

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Previous article

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Drivers Hiroki Otsu , Tadasuke Makino
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Slade returns to Supercars with new team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Slade returns to Supercars with new team

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Latest news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures

Trending

1
World Superbike

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

2
Supercars

Slade returns to Supercars with new team

8h
3
Supercars

Larkham "gobsmacked" by TV exit fall-out

2h
4
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

5
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Latest news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale
SF

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points
SF

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara
SF

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures
SF

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures

Matsushita sorry to team after Suzuka pit blunder
SF

Matsushita sorry to team after Suzuka pit blunder

Latest videos

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights 02:01
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash 00:55
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers 00:40
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers

Super Formula: Suzuka - Dunlop curve incident 00:43
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Dunlop curve incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.