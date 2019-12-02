Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up

shares
comments
Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up
By:
Dec 2, 2019, 6:56 AM

Nobuharu Matsushita will take part in the Super Formula rookie test at Suzuka this week, as the Formula 2 race winner looks set to make a return to domestic competition.

Honda protege Matsushita finished sixth in the recently-concluded F2 season, falling short of the fourth place he needed to secure enough superlicense points for a Formula 1 seat.

With the F1 route no longer viable, Matsushita is set to contest a second season in Super Formula next season after his maiden campaign in 2018.

The 26-year-old will test for the returning Drago Corse team, which briefly competed in Super Formula between 2014-16.

He will share the outfit’s sole Honda-powered SF19 with 18-year-old Charles Milesi, who contested the Japanese F3 series this season and also tested for Team LeMans in 2018.

Elsewhere, Japanese F3 champion Sacha Fenestraz will drive for Kondo Racing alongside Kenta Yamashita, with Yuji Kunimoto moving across to KCMG to make way for the ex-Renault junior.

Fenestraz's title rival Ritomo Miyata is expected to test for TOM'S alongside reigning champion Nick Cassidy, although the Japanese driver isn't officially on the entry list for the Suzuka test.

Miyata will replace team regular Kazuki Nakajima, who is understood to be unavailable for the test.

Following his Super Formula debut in the title decider, Red Bull-backed Juri Vips will again drive for Mugen as he looks set to make a full-time move to the series next season.

Another Red Bull junior Lucas Auer is also expected to test for the B-Max with Motopark team he competed for in 2019.

However, both B-Max/Motopark and Dandelion are yet to announce their line-ups for the Suzuka test. A seat at Nakajima Racing, which was occupied by rookie sensation Alex Palou this year, is also available.

The traditional post-season rookie test will take place from December 4-5 at the Suzuka Circuit. 

Rookie test line-up:

Driver Team
T.B.N Dandelion
T.B.N Dandelion
Kenta Yamashita Kondo
Sacha Fenestraz Kondo
Yoshiaki Katayama Team LeMans
Charles Milesi Drago Corse
Nobuharu Matsushita Drago Corse
Jüri Vips Mugen
Tomoki Nojiri Mugen
Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing
Kamui Kobayashi KCMG
Yuji Kunimoto KCMG
Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul
Ryo Hirakawa Impul
T.B.N TOM'S
Nick Cassidy TOM'S
Hiroaki Ishiura Inging
Sho Tsuboi Inging
T.B.N B-Max with Motopark
T.B.N B-Max with Motopark
T.B.N Nakajima Racing
Tadasuke Makino Nakajima Racing
Series Super Formula

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

