Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut Next / Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
Super Formula / Suzuka / News

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

By:
, News Editor

Nobuharu Matsushita says he and his B-Max Racing team have had no choice but to "gamble" on set-up on their return to Super Formula action this weekend at Suzuka.

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

Delays in securing Honda's blessing for an engine lease meant both Matsushita and B-Max had to skip both pre-season tests in March as well as the opening round of the season at Fuji Speedway earlier this month.

On his first day of Super Formula action since last year's Fuji season finale, Matsushita made it out of his Q1 group but was unable to progress out of Q2, qualifying 12th out of 19 cars.

The ex-Formula 2 racer said that losing mileage in practice proved very costly, as even with very limited running the team was able to improve the car significantly ahead of qualifying.

Read Also:

"We had an electronic issue in practice and we couldn’t do many laps or use new tyres," Matsushita told Motorsport.com. "So after that, it was kind of like a gamble on the set-up, thinking ‘maybe this way is better’, and we changed the set-up and put new tyres on.

"Q1 was fine, but Q2 was far from what we wanted. It’s a bit frustrating. If practice had gone well, we could have done much better [in qualifying] for sure. The car made a big step in Q1. So if I could have driven more, we could have done an even bigger step.

"We are one second off the best guys, which is not all the car, some of that is myself as well. That’s the situation at the moment."

Nobuharu Matsushita, Satoshi Motoyama, B-Max Racing Team

Nobuharu Matsushita, Satoshi Motoyama, B-Max Racing Team

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Matsushita's lack of preparation has been exacerbated by B-Max only being able to run one car at Suzuka, with the driver planned to be his teammate, rookie Yves Baltas, still unable to enter Japan.

"We had no data, no testing, everything is new," continued Matsushita. "We don’t know how it’s going to be [when we make set-up changes]. It’s a gamble every time. It was difficult.

"The other teams have two cars – one is trying Plan A, the other Plan B, and they can decide the best things. We cannot do that."

On his targets for the race, the 27-year-old said: "I need to do my job and not make any mistakes, get the data and do a good run. We need to learn the right brake temperatures, tyre pressures, like a proper test. But I want to be in the top eight at the minimum."

Motorsport.tv will continue to broadcast every race of the Super Formula season live in 2021 for free. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for further information.

Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team

Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

Previous article

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

Next article

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Drivers Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
WEC

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

13h
2
NASCAR Cup

Netflix to produce new documentary series on Bubba Wallace

3
MotoGP

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

4
IndyCar

IndyCar could crack one-minute mark at St. Pete

12h
5
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Latest news
Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
SF

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

33m
Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return
SF

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

1h
Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut
SF

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

2h
Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

4h
Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
SGT

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 2 - Suzuka 02:00:00
Super Formula
19h

Live: Round 2 - Suzuka

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights 01:54
Super Formula
Apr 4, 2021

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights

Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap Suzuka
Super Formula / News

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut Suzuka
Super Formula / News

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Nobuharu Matsushita
Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return
Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita Okayama March testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance
Super Formula / Analysis

Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance

More from
B-Max Racing Team
Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Trending Today

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
Super Formula Super Formula / News

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

Latest news

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
SF Super Formula / News

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return
SF Super Formula / News

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut
SF Super Formula / News

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.