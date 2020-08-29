Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP3 in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
16 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Qualifications in
09 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
18 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Practice report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice

shares
comments
Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice
By:

Impul Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa set the pace across Saturday's practice sessions for this weekend's Motegi Super Formula season opener.

Hirakawa recorded his best laptime of 1m32.483s in the faster morning session, easily beating the benchmark established by teammate Yuhi Sekiguchi in Friday's pre-event test.

That was enough to end both the one-hour session and the day fastest by 0.119s ahead of Kondo Racing driver Kenta Yamashita.

The second session was topped by Nakajima Racing rookie Toshiki Oyu, whose time of 1m32.703s left him third overall and best of the Honda runners, 0.220s off the pace.

Naoki Yamamoto was second in the afternoon and fourth in the combined timesheets for Dandelion Racing, falling just 0.050s shy of Oyu at the very end of the session.

Motorsport.tv will be showing Sunday's Motegi Super Formula race live, from 2pm JST (GMT +9). Available worldwide, except Japan. Click here for details.

Kazuki Nakajima was third-fastest for TOM'S in the morning, 0.295s off the pace, and led the afternoon session before being demoted to fourth amid a flurry of improvements.

The Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship driver concluded the day fifth-fastest, ahead of Inging man Hiroaki Ishiura and Tadasuke Makino (Nakajima), who was third in the afternoon.

Another Toyota LMP1 racer, Kamui Kobayashi, was eighth for KCMG, while Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion) and Sho Tsuboi (Inging) rounded out the combined top 10 order.

Read Also:

Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo) ended the day 11th overall and best of the non-Japanese contingent ahead of Friday's pace-setter Sekiguchi.

Next was Ukyo Sasahara, replacing Red Bull junior Juri Vips at Mugen, ending up one place ahead of teammate Tomoki Nojiri in only his second day driving the SF19.

Defending champion Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) ended the day a low-key 14th courtesy of his best time in the morning, while Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse) was 1.6s off the pace in 19th.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'32.483
2 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 1'32.602 0.119
3 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'32.778 0.295
4 38 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'32.792 0.309
5 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
carrozzeria Team KCMG 1'32.814 0.331
6 39 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'32.898 0.415
7 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'32.973 0.490
8 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'32.977 0.494
9 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1'32.997 0.514
10 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'33.002 0.519
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'32.703
2 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'32.753 0.050
3 64 Japan Tadasuke Makino
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'32.813 0.110
4 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'32.854 0.151
5 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'32.871 0.168
6 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'32.876 0.173
7 39 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'33.034 0.331
8 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'33.175 0.472
9 38 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'33.213 0.510
10 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1'33.221 0.518
View full results
Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups

Previous article

Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works
General General / Breaking news

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

Alex Rullo to become youngest ever Supercars driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Alex Rullo to become youngest ever Supercars driver

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule
Supercars Supercars / Preview

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020

Freeze frame: Mika Hakkinen’s ‘flying Finn’ moment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Freeze frame: Mika Hakkinen’s ‘flying Finn’ moment

Latest news

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice

Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF Super Formula / Preview

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

2
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

3
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

2h
4
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

5
Supercars

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice

Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups
SF

Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula
SF

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Motegi Super Formula: Sekiguchi tops pre-event test
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Sekiguchi tops pre-event test

Latest videos

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi 00:00
Super Formula

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.