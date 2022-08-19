Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2? Next / Motegi Super Formula: Yamamoto scores first pole for Nakajima
Super Formula / Motegi Practice report

Motegi Super Formula: Oyu leads practice, Nojiri ninth

Nakajima Racing's Toshiki Oyu set the pace in the sole free practice session for this weekend's Motegi Super Formula double-header.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Motegi Super Formula: Oyu leads practice, Nojiri ninth

Oyu set the fastest time of 1m31.221s at the very end of the 90-minute session on Friday afternoon, which represents the only on-track running ahead of qualifying for Saturday's seventh round of the season.

That will be followed by the eighth round on Sunday, with qualifying again taking place that morning before the race.

Honda-backed Oyu moved to the top of the timesheets amid a flurry of improvements in the closing minutes of the session, beating Sho Tsuboi (Inging)'s best effort of 1m31.475s by 0.254 seconds.

Ryo Hirakawa (Impul), a two-time Motegi winner, was third-fastest on a 1m31.520s, ahead of teammate Yuhi Sekiguchi and another Toyota-powered driver, KCMG man Yuji Kunimoto.

Hiroki Otsu was second-best of the Honda contingent in sixth ahead of Dandelion Racing teammate Tadasuke Makino and Nirei Fukuzumi (Drago Corse).

Points leader Tomoki Nojiri could conceivably wrap up the title at Motegi this weekend as he aims to build on his 29-point lead over nearest rival Hirakawa, but the Mugen driver could only manage the ninth-fastest time, just under seven tenths off the pace.

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nojiri's teammate Ukyo Sasahara, who won his first Super Formula race at Fuji last month, was 11th-fastest, with Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima) splitting the two Mugen drivers in 10th place.

Sacha Fenestraz, who sits third in the standings, propped up the order in 21st for Kondo Racing with a best time two seconds off the pace. That was due to an engine issue that prevented him from doing a qualifying simulation on fresh tyres.

Qualifying for Saturday's seventh round of the season is slated to take place at 9.05am local time (GMT +9), with the race following at 2.30pm.

Motegi Super Formula - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'31.221
2 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO?INGING 1'31.475 0.254
3 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 1'31.520 0.299
4 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 1'31.668 0.447
5 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 1'31.693 0.472
6 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'31.729 0.508
7 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'31.808 0.587
8 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'31.822 0.601
9 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'31.918 0.697
10 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'32.009 0.788
11 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'32.012 0.791
12 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
KCMG 1'32.015 0.794
13 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOMS 1'32.021 0.800
14 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 1'32.095 0.874
15 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 1'32.109 0.888
16 36 France Giuliano Alesi
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOMS 1'32.120 0.899
17 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO?INGING 1'32.240 1.019
18 53 Japan Ren Sato
Team Goh 1'32.479 1.258
19 55 Japan Atsushi Miyake
Team Goh 1'32.496 1.275
20 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
docomo business ROOKIE 1'32.950 1.729
21 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1'33.274 2.053
View full results
