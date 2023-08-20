Subscribe
Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries
Super Formula / Motegi News

Motegi Super Formula race stopped as Lawson spin causes crash

The Motegi Super Formula race has been red-flagged after a spin for Red Bull junior Liam Lawson triggered a pile-up on the opening lap.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

With front-row starter Kakunoshin Ota stalling on the grid, Lawson got on the aggressive and tried to pass polesitter Tomoki Nojiri for the lead of the race.

The two Mugen drivers ran side-by-side into Turn 2, with Lawson running wide and over the kerbs at the exit of the corner.

This sent the Kiwi spinning back on track, where he collected the cars of Tadasuke Makino and Yuhi Sekiguchi - both being sent airbone in the contact. Nobuharu Matsushita also got caught up in the melee after going wide over the track in a bid to avoid the incident.

The red flag was almost immediately deployed, with images showing Sekiguchi’s car landing upside down in the run-off area at the opposite side of the track. 

Lawson was able to get his hobbled car back in the garage, but was heard furiously complaining about his team-mate Nojiri on the radio, claiming he pushed him off the track.

No action was taken against Nojiri, with the stewards clearing the two-time champion of any wrongdoing.

 

It remains unclear if Lawson will be able to rejoin the race, with his car having suffered extensive damage in the incident.

Lawson arrived in the seventh race of the season level on points with TOM’S rival Ritomo Miyata, who qualified eighth for the race.

The race is due to restart at 3:50pm local time.

Rachit Thukral
