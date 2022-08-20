Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula / Motegi Race report

Motegi Super Formula: Yamamoto holds off Fenestraz for victory

Naoki Yamamoto scored his first Super Formula victory since 2020 after holding off Sacha Fenestraz in a wet seventh round of the season at Motegi.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor

Nakajima Racing driver Yamamoto executed the 37-lap race to perfection after the rain arrived just minutes prior to the start, keeping Fenestraz at bay throughout and surviving a late safety car restart en route to the ninth win of his career.

As well as ending a two-year winless run for Yamamoto, it also marks Satoru Nakajima's eponymous team's first victory in two years.

The rain ahead of the start led to a safety car start as the entire field scrambled to change their slick tyres to wets on the grid, with the first three laps taking place under caution before the race began in earnest on lap 4.

Yamamoto led comfortably from Fenestraz, Toshiki Oyu and points leader Tomoki Nojiri amid the increasing spray, with the gap between the lead two cars growing to five seconds by the end of lap 12.

The order at the front remained static until Oyu in the second Nakajima car slowed and dropped to ninth on lap 14, suffering gearbox issues that would eventually prompt Oyu to bring his car back to the garage.

Fenestraz began to eat away at Yamamoto's lead in the middle phase of the race, closing to within two seconds before the safety car was deployed on lap 27 when Ryo Hirakawa got his Impul machine beached in the gravel near the pit entrance.

At the restart on lap 31, Yamamoto fended off an early attack from Fenestraz and the three-time champion eventually took the chequered flag by 5.337s, with Nojiri following Fenestraz home in third.

With Hirakawa failing to score, Kondo Racing's Fenestraz takes over as Nojiri's nearest rival in the championship, sitting 30 points behind the Mugen driver with three races remaining.

Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) finished fourth after holding off Sho Tsuboi (Inging) for the entire race, while Kenta Yamashita (Kondo) likewise had a relatively uneventful run to sixth place.

Ukyo Sasahara (Mugen) was one of the biggest movers after the safety car restart, managing to pass Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) for seventh place on the final lap to move up five places from his grid slot.

Completing the points were the surviving Impul car of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Hiroki Otsu in the second Dandelion car.

Giuliano Alesi (TOM'S) was one of a handful of cars to pit for fresh wet tyres under the safety car, and this strategy appeared to pay dividends as he climbed into the points, at one point passing Sekiguchi for ninth.

However, the Frenchman spun soon after, dropping him down the order, with his chances of scoring points also compromised by a five-second penalty for running off-track during the safety car period.

He took the chequered flag in 12th, one place behind Nobuharu Matsushita (B-Max), but the penalty dropped him behind Red Bull junior Ren Sato in 13th. 

Motegi Super Formula - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 37
2 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 37 5.337
3 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 37 7.210
4 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 37 12.628
5 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO?INGING 37 13.575
6 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 37 16.112
7 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 37 17.622
8 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOMS 37 19.323
9 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 37 29.138
10 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Japan Dandelion Racing 37 29.911
11 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 37 31.493
12 36 France Giuliano Alesi
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOMS 37 33.624
13 53 Japan Ren Sato
Team Goh 37 35.948
14 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
KCMG 37 38.898
15 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 37 41.697
16 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
docomo business ROOKIE 37 42.375
17 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO?INGING 37 43.917
18 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 29 8 Laps
19 55 Japan Atsushi Miyake
Team Goh 29 8 Laps
20 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 29 8 Laps
21 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 26 11 Laps
