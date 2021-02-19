As predicted by Motorsport.com, Otsu has been chosen to drive Mugen's #15 car for the new campaign, with backing from both Red Bull and Team Goh.

He will partner the previously-announced Tomoki Nojiri at the team, and will combine his Super Formula duties with a second season as a Honda GT500 driver with Nakajima Racing.

Otsu, 26, made his Super Formula debut in last year's season finale at Fuji Speedway as a substitute for the unwell Tadasuke Makino at the Nakajima squad.

He had been tipped to drive for the team full-time last year after making his test debut at Suzuka in December 2019, but lost out to fellow Honda young gun Toshiki Oyu.

Otsu replaces Ukyo Sasahara in the #15 Mugen car, with Sasahara having been chosen as a late replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

This season marks the first time that the second Mugen seat has been filled on a permanent basis by someone outside of the Red Bull junior scheme.

Hirokatsu Tanaka replaces ex-Formula 1 racer Shinji Nakano as Mugen's team director this year.

Otsu's confirmation at Mugen means only fellow Honda squad B-Max Racing has yet to announce its drivers for the coming season.

However, the team's Super Formula future has been plunged into doubt by Honda vetoing its preferred driver choice, Nobuharu Matsushita.

2021 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine Team Drivers Toyota Inging Sho Tsuboi Sena Sakaguchi Rookie Racing Kazuya Oshima KCMG Yuji Kunimoto Kamui Kobayashi* TOM’S Kazuki Nakajima* Ritomo Miyata Impul Yuhi Sekiguchi Ryo Hirakawa Kondo Racing Kenta Yamashita Sacha Fenestraz Honda Dandelion Racing Nirei Fukuzumi Tadasuke Makino Team Mugen Tomoki Nojiri Hiroki Otsu Nakajima Racing Naoki Yamamoto Toshiki Oyu Drago Corse Tatiana Calderon B-Max Racing TBA