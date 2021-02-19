Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan Next / American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

By:

Honda protege Hiroki Otsu has been named as Mugen's second driver for the 2021 Super Formula season.

shares
comments
Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

As predicted by Motorsport.com, Otsu has been chosen to drive Mugen's #15 car for the new campaign, with backing from both Red Bull and Team Goh.

He will partner the previously-announced Tomoki Nojiri at the team, and will combine his Super Formula duties with a second season as a Honda GT500 driver with Nakajima Racing.

Otsu, 26, made his Super Formula debut in last year's season finale at Fuji Speedway as a substitute for the unwell Tadasuke Makino at the Nakajima squad.

He had been tipped to drive for the team full-time last year after making his test debut at Suzuka in December 2019, but lost out to fellow Honda young gun Toshiki Oyu.

Otsu replaces Ukyo Sasahara in the #15 Mugen car, with Sasahara having been chosen as a late replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

This season marks the first time that the second Mugen seat has been filled on a permanent basis by someone outside of the Red Bull junior scheme.

Hirokatsu Tanaka replaces ex-Formula 1 racer Shinji Nakano as Mugen's team director this year.

Otsu's confirmation at Mugen means only fellow Honda squad B-Max Racing has yet to announce its drivers for the coming season.

However, the team's Super Formula future has been plunged into doubt by Honda vetoing its preferred driver choice, Nobuharu Matsushita.

Read Also:

2021 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi*

TOM’S

Japan Kazuki Nakajima*

Japan Ritomo Miyata

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

France Sacha Fenestraz

Honda

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Drago Corse

Colombia Tatiana Calderon

B-Max Racing

TBA

Related video

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Previous article

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Next article

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Hiroki Otsu
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
SF

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

11h
Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up
SF

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

Feb 19, 2021
Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Feb 15, 2021
Super Formula reveals 2021 pre-season test dates
SF

Super Formula reveals 2021 pre-season test dates

Feb 10, 2021
Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance
SF

Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance

Feb 10, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC / Breaking news

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Hiroki Otsu
Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

How Dunlop has become an increasing threat in Super GT
Super GT / Analysis

How Dunlop has become an increasing threat in Super GT

More from
Mugen
Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Super Formula reveals 2021 pre-season test dates
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula reveals 2021 pre-season test dates

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.