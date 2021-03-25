Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Super Formula / Breaking news

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

By:
, News Editor

Toyota’s FIA World Endurance Championship drivers Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi appear set to miss the majority of the Super Formula season unless Japan’s current quarantine rules are eased.

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

Missing Super Formula races due to date conflicts with the WEC has not been uncommon for both Nakajima and Kobayashi in recent seasons, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has trying to combine the two categories much more complicated.

Both drivers were forced to skip two races last year at Okayama and Autopolis, as those races fell one week after WEC events - not giving them enough time to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming arrivals to Japan. 

However, this season it appears that Nakajima is in danger of missing as many as four races, while Kobayashi appears on course to skip the opening five rounds of the season, assuming that the 14-day rule remains in place for the foreseeable future.

After skipping the Suzuka pre-season test, which came just after a Toyota hypercar test at Paul Ricard, TOM’S driver Nakajima made his return to action this week in the second test at Fuji Speedway, and will participate in next weekend’s season opener at the same track.

Kazuki Nakajima（Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）

Kazuki Nakajima（Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Nakajima said he is certain to miss the second round of the season at Suzuka on April 23-24 owing to another WEC test, and that the next three races after that - Autopolis, Sugo and Motegi - could all prove problematic owing to their proximity to the Spa 6 Hours, Portimao 8 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours respectively.

“I think it all depends how they manage the quarantine situation,” Nakajima added.  “At the moment Autopolis [looks difficult], but if we can do the same as we did at Motegi last year [not completing the full 14-day quarantine], maybe I have a chance to do it. 

“Sugo and Motegi are both a week after WEC races, so unless the situation changes it will be difficult to race there. But I try not to think about it, because it’s not in my control.”

Giuliano Alesi is the favourite to replace Nakajima at Suzuka and other races, having made his Super Formula test debut at Suzuka. The Frenchman is contesting the Super Formula Lights feeder series for TOM’S this year.

Kobayashi meanwhile has missed both pre-season tests for the KCMG team, having to skip this week’s Fuji test after racing in last weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours, and also appears to be in doubt for the Fuji season opener.

Kazuto Kotaka（KCMG）

Kazuto Kotaka（KCMG）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Unless Kobayashi is granted an exemption that means he can compete without serving a full 14-day quarantine, TOM’S SF Lights regular Kazuko Kotaka looks likely to take his place.

Kotaka did not take part in this week’s SF Lights test, with Japanese F4 driver Seita Nonaka being handed a full two days of running in his place.

Sacha Fenestraz is also certain to miss the Fuji opener for Kondo Racing owing to his visa issues, with his seat set to be taken by Toyota SUPER GT racer Yuichi Nakayama as it was in testing.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Previous article

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Kazuki Nakajima , Kamui Kobayashi
Teams KCMG , TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

15h
2
Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

2h
3
Supercars

PROCAR notes at Oran Park special Touring Car event

4
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

5
IndyCar

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss

10h
Latest news
Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season
SF

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

1h
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

3h
Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
SF

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

8h
Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes
SF

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes

Mar 24, 2021
Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch
SF

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch

Mar 23, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Kazuki Nakajima
Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota hypercar
WEC / Breaking news

Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota hypercar

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures Suzuka II
Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures

More from
KCMG
Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'? Motegi
Super Formula / Commentary

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash Fuji March Testing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Kobayashi explains Fuji Super Formula test crash

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

PROCAR notes at Oran Park special Touring Car event
Supercars Supercars / News

PROCAR notes at Oran Park special Touring Car event

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

Latest news

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes
SF Super Formula / Testing report

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.