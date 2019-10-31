Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Breaking news

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"

shares
comments
Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 6:55 AM

TOM'S driver Kazuki Nakajima believes his worst season-long showing yet in Super Formula can be at least partially explained by "bad luck".

Nakajima concluded his ninth season in Japan's premier single-seater series in 12th place overall, having never previously finished lower than sixth, after a disappointing run to 14th in last weekend's Suzuka title-decider.

The Toyota LMP1 driver and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner scored a sole podium at Okayama and only one other points finish this year, with his last Super Formula victory having come in the 2017 season opener at Suzuka.

His new teammate Nick Cassidy meanwhile became the first champion for Toyota's flagship TOM'S outfit since Nakajima himself in 2014. 

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year, Nakajima admitted it was "bloody frustrating" to lag so far behind Cassidy in the standings, and believed this was largely down to the team's tendency to put its drivers on opposing strategies.

Read Also:

Elaborating further following the Suzuka finale, the Japanese driver said: "Basically because of the race format now, you only have 50 percent chance to take the right strategy and we always split the strategy depending on qualifying position [Cassidy qualified ahead of Nakajima five times out of seven].

"Eighty or 90 percent of the time, he was on the right one and I was on the wrong one. The last race in Okayama was the opposite, but the rest was all [bad].

"It’s partly down to luck. Anyway, at the beginning of the season, it was tough for me with the medium tyre in qualifying. But in the last two races we started to get better and better. So it’s a good sign for next year."

Asked if he hoped to get revenge on Cassidy in 2020, he replied: "That’s my plan! We have pushed each other quite hard, and many times we were close on pace."

Cassidy himself acknowledged that he was keen to show Toyota he could take on two-time series champion Nakajima and come out on top after making the switch to TOM'S from Kondo Racing, with which he fell just short of winning the 2018 title.

"It was a big goal of mine [to beat Nakajima]," the New Zealander told Motorsport.com. "I don’t want to comment too much, I’d rather just let the paper do the talking."

Kazuki Nakajima, Team Tom's

Kazuki Nakajima, Team Tom's

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss

Previous article

Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss

Next article

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Kazuki Nakajima
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

4
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

5
MotoGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"
SF

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"

Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss
SF

Vips leaves strong impression on Mugen boss

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid
SF

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid

Cause of Palou's nightmare Suzuka race revealed
SF

Cause of Palou's nightmare Suzuka race revealed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.