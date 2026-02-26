Nirei Fukuzumi tops Suzuka Super Formula test as Luke Browning escapes 130R crash
Fukuzumi tops Super Formula's pre-season test at Suzuka, as Browning walks away from a frightening crash at 130R
Toyota driver Nirei Fukuzumi set the fastest time across two days of Super Formula pre-season testing at Suzuka this week.
Fukuzumi, who has switched to Rookie Racing for the 2026 campaign after two seasons at KCMG, set the benchmark time of 1m36.290s in the second afternoon on Thursday in dry conditions.
Second-fastest was Nakajima Racing’s Igor Fraga, 0.055s behind, while Fraga’s team-mate Ren Sato completed the top three, also within a tenth of Fukuzumi.
The opening day of testing at Suzuka was held on a wet track, and was memorable mostly for a terrifying airborne crash for Kondo Racing’s Luke Browning at 130R.
Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Browning appeared to aquaplane at the fast left-hander amid worsening rain, spinning his Toyota-powered machine before digging into the wet gravel, hitting the sponge barriers and bouncing over the armco.
The car came to rest upside down, meaning marshals needed to help the Briton get out of the car, but he was miraculously uninjured in the crash.
Kondo’s mechanics worked until the early hours of the morning to repair the damaged car in time for Browning to take part in the first session on Thursday.
The F2 graduate went on to set the 18th fastest time of the afternoon session and of the test overall, 1.075s behind Fukuzumi.
Browning was not the only driver to be caught out in the poor conditions, as Fraga suffered a crash of his own at Spoon, while Sato, Kamui Kobayashi (TGM Grand Prix), and Zak O’Sullivan (Team Impul) also suffered incidents on the opening day of action.
Completing the top five overall for the test were defending champion Ayumu Iwasa (Team Mugen) and series returnee Nobuharu Matsushita, who is driving for the likewise Honda-powered Delightworks Racing team this year.
Fastest of the rookies was B-Max Racing's Yuto Nomura in 17th overall.
Last-minute signing Roman Stanek was third-fastest of the rookies and 20th overall in his first Super Formula test for the new Kondo-run Buzz MK team.
Kalle Rovanpera ended up 24th and slowest as he returned to Super Formula action after dropping out of his test debut last December due to illness.
The Finnish driver set a best time of 1m38.712s at the wheel of his Red Bull-backed KCMG car, which left him 2.422s off the pace, albeit the two-time World Rally champion improved by over one second from the morning.
Super Formula’s opening double-header weekend will be held at Motegi on April 4-5.
Super Formula Suzuka test - Full results:
|Pos
|No
|Driver Name
|Team / Car
|Best Time
|Gap
|1
|14
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|NTT docomo Business ROOKIE SF23
|1'36.290
|-
|2
|65
|Igor Omura Fraga
|PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING SF23
|1'36.345
|0.055
|3
|64
|Ren Sato
|PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING SF23
|1'36.370
|0.080
|4
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|AUTOBACS MUGEN SF23
|1'36.410
|0.120
|5
|22
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|DELIGHTWORKS SF23
|1'36.492
|0.202
|6
|38
|Sena Sakaguchi
|SANKI VERTEX CERUMOINGING SF23
|1'36.598
|0.308
|7
|36
|Sho Tsuboi
|VANTELIN TOM'S SF23
|1'36.673
|0.383
|8
|16
|Tomoki Nojiri
|AUTOBACS MUGEN SF23
|1'36.701
|0.411
|9
|39
|Toshiki Oyu
|SANKI VERTEX CERUMOINGING SF23
|1'36.729
|0.439
|10
|37
|Sacha Fenestraz
|VANTELIN TOM'S SF23
|1'36.787
|0.497
|11
|6
|Kakunoshin Ohta
|DOCOMO DANDELION M6Y SF23
|1'36.826
|0.536
|12
|5
|Tadasuke Makino
|DOCOMO DANDELION M5S SF23
|1'36.918
|0.628
|13
|8
|Kenta Yamashita
|KCMG Cayman SF23
|1'37.087
|0.797
|14
|7
|Kamui Kobayashi
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC SF23
|1'37.147
|0.857
|15
|12
|Syun Koide
|ThreeBond SF23
|1'37.175
|0.885
|16
|19
|Zak O'Sullivan
|WECARS IMPUL with SDG SF23
|1'37.213
|0.923
|17
|50
|Yuto Nomura
|San-Ei Gen with B-Max SF23
|1'37.222
|0.932
|18
|3
|Luke Browning
|REALIZE Corporation KONDO SF23
|1'37.365
|1.075
|19
|4
|Ukyo Sasahara
|REALIZE Corporation KONDO SF23
|1'37.508
|1.218
|20
|97
|Roman Stanek
|Buzz MK SF23
|1'37.653
|1.363
|21
|53
|Charlie Wurz
|TEAM GOH SF23
|1'38.007
|1.717
|22
|28
|Rikuto Kobayashi
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC SF23
|1'38.018
|1.728
|23
|10
|Juju
|HAZAMA ANDO Triple Tree SF23
|1'38.549
|2.259
|24
|69
|Kalle Rovanpera
|KCMG Elyse SF23
|1'38.712
|2.422
