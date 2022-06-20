Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming" Next / Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo
Super Formula / Sugo News

Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues

Super Formula points leader Tomoki Nojiri admits he feels ‘jinxed’ after losing out on the win for a third race in succession at Sugo from pole position.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues

Nojiri made it four poles in a row on Saturday as he beat Sacha Fenestraz to the top spot in qualifying, but come the start of the race it was Fenestraz who got the better getaway to move into an early lead.

Far from being able to challenge Fenestraz, Nojiri lost a further position when the majority of the field pitted together on lap 10 under the safety car as Toshiki Oyu moved up to second with a quicker stop.

Read Also:

That left Nojiri reflecting on his third successive defeat from pole, after losing out to Nobuharu Matsushita at Suzuka in April and then to nearest title rival Ryo Hirakawa last month at Autopolis.

“It’s like, not again…” said Nojiri. “I think third isn’t a bad result considering the championship, but I’m really disappointed not to win.

“At least it’s nice to be leading at the halfway point of the season. The next race comes after a one-month break, so I’ll take a rest and refresh myself so I can fight properly next time out at Fuji.

“Lately I’ve always started on pole and not been able to win, but I’ll keep trying. When I break this jinx, I think I’ll show the fans something important as an athlete.”

Asked about losing the lead to Fenestraz at the start, Nojiri took the blame for his slow getaway from pole.

“I think was a bit too soft with the clutch bite point,” he explained. “I didn’t engage the clutch properly and I ended up with the clutch only half-depressed.”

Hirakawa: We just need to fix qualifying

Despite only finishing third, Nojiri nonetheless came away from Sugo with an extended lead of 17 points over Hirakawa, who salvaged seventh place from a lowly 16th on the grid.

Read Also:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Hirakawa was among those to stay out on track under the safety car that divided the field, moving up to third in the process, but rejoined out of the points when he pitted on lap 39.

From there he made use of his fresh rubber to battle ahead of several cars, scoring four valuable points in the process.

“Thinking of the qualifying result, my goal was to score points, and I was able to make up more positions than I expected,” said Hirakawa.

“I think we were able to make use of our race pace, which was strong like usual. But qualifying was not good enough, so we just need to improve on that. The problem is clear, so we just need to prepare with that in mind for Fuji.”

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming"
Previous article

Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming"
Next article

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo Sugo
Super Formula

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Tomoki Nojiri More from
Tomoki Nojiri
How Autopolis made Super Formula's dominator look vulnerable Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Autopolis made Super Formula's dominator look vulnerable

ARTA Honda could have won 'in normal circumstances' at Fuji Fuji
Super GT

ARTA Honda could have won 'in normal circumstances' at Fuji

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Mugen More from
Mugen
Mugen's Sasahara unhappy after latest Dunlop tyre woes Suzuka
Super GT

Mugen's Sasahara unhappy after latest Dunlop tyre woes

Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start Suzuka
Super Formula

Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters

Latest news

Video: Super Formula simulates V8 engine sound in Sugo test
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Video: Super Formula simulates V8 engine sound in Sugo test

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo
Super Formula Super Formula

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo

Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues
Super Formula Super Formula

Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues

Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming"

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.