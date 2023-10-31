Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
News

Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat

Tomoki Nojiri says he is taking heart from Fernando Alonso’s late-career renaissance in Formula 1 after his bid for a third consecutive Super Formula title fell short at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Co-author Kenichiro Ebii
Updated
Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Team Mugen driver Nojiri went into the final double-header of the season 10 points behind series leader Ritomo Miyata aiming to become Japanese top formula racing’s first driver to win three consecutive titles since Satoru Nakajima in 1984-86.

The weekend started with victory in a shortened opening race, allowing Nojiri to close in to within 6.5 points, but fourth in the finale left him 8.5 points down on TOM’S rival Ritomo Miyata in the end, with team-mate Liam Lawson finishing half a point ahead in second overall.

Read Also:

Asked what his goal would be after missing out on a chance to match Nakajima’s three consecutive titles, Nojiri spoke of wanting to “take on new challenges”, highlighting Alonso’s performances in F1 at the age of 42 as a source of inspiration.

“Liam came to Super Formula, and he also raced in F1, and it’s the same for Miyata and [Ryo] Hirakawa [in the World Endurance Championship],” said Nojiri.

“Frankly, I don’t think I’m so different to them, so it would be nice to get chances to race outside of Japan as well. 

“These days, it feels like drivers don’t get given chances unless they are young, so if there’s an opportunity to buck that trend even a little, I’d like to give it my all. 

“Even Alonso, you know… I’m 34 years old and I’m in the best shape of my career, so I think I still have a long way to go from here.”

 

Nojiri rounded off his campaign in the second Suzuka race with a fourth-place finish, his second-worst result excluding DNFs, as he was passed off the line by Miyata and was never in a position to challenge for a podium thereafter.

Looking back on what he called an “up and down” season, the outgoing champion highlighted his crash with Toshiki Oyu in the April Suzuka race and his absence from the following round in Autopolis as major blows to his title defence.

“If I had finished ahead of Miyata, the series ranking would have looked different [with Nojiri ahead of Lawson], which made me realise that overall results can turn on these small things, and that too many of these small things piled up for me over the season,” said Nojiri.

“When you are fighting for the title, you always look back and think, ‘if that hadn’t happened…’, which is painful. Looking back now, the crash with Oyu at Suzuka in Round 3 was really damaging. 

“But despite my illness, I was able to come back strongly and fight for the championship, which I think is thanks to everyone that supported me.

“Honestly, I thought it would be difficult to win the title this year, but I was supported by so many people, and I think I feel even more grateful now than when I won the title.”

 

shares
comments
Previous article Matsushita credits new chassis for sudden Suzuka turnaround
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test

Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test

World Superbike
Jerez October testing

Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Tomoki Nojiri
More from
Tomoki Nojiri
Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

Super Formula

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

Super GT
Suzuka II

Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Mugen
More from
Mugen
Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

Super Formula
Motegi

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

Latest news

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

Why Binder is a class above in the KTM MotoGP stable in 2023

Why Binder is a class above in the KTM MotoGP stable in 2023

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP

Why Binder is a class above in the KTM MotoGP stable in 2023 Why Binder is a class above in the KTM MotoGP stable in 2023

Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as 2024 speculation grows

Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as 2024 speculation grows

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as 2024 speculation grows Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as 2024 speculation grows

Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge

Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe