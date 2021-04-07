Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop
Super Formula / Fuji / Commentary

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'

By:
, News Editor

After losing his Mugen Super Formula seat over the winter, Ukyo Sasahara was handed a chance to deputise for Tadasuke Makino at Dandelion Racing - and he turned in a drive belying his 'super-sub' status.

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'

At the start of the 2020 season, Sasahara was parachuted in at Mugen to stand in for Red Bull junior Juri Vips, and ended up contesting the full season as Vips was kept out of the drive firstly by travel restrictions and then by Red Bull suddenly changing its plans for the Estonian.

Last month, history repeated itself as Tadasuke Makino's ongoing recovery from the bout of meningitis he suffered in December left another hole in the Honda roster at Dandelion, one that Sasahara was well-placed to fill.

And without a slow pitstop, it's likely that Sasahara's tenure with last year's title-winning team would have kicked off with a first podium finish at Fuji Speedway last weekend, or perhaps more given the pace he showed.

Read Also:

Dandelion incumbent Nirei Fukuzumi was expected to lead the team's charge at Fuji, and indeed the third-year driver was considered among the favourites after topping a day of the preceding pre-season test.

But come qualifying, it was Sasahara that did the better job, lining up third on the grid behind his former Mugen teammate Tomoki Nojiri and Nakajima Racing youngster Toshiki Oyu and scoring his best-ever Super Formula grid position in his very first outing for Dandelion.

After dropping a place on the opening lap, he spent most of the opening half of the race tucked up behind Oyu and Fukuzumi and poised to go on the attack later on, until his charge was blunted by an agonisingly slow pitstop.

Ukyo Sasahara（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）

Ukyo Sasahara（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Having dropped around 15 seconds, Sasahara salvaged fifth place, coming out on top in a late battle against Naoki Yamamoto.

"The start was really good and I almost made it to P2 ahead of Nojiri, but I was struggling to warm up the tyres on the first few laps and that’s why Nirei passed me on the first lap," Sasahara reflected. "After that I was started to manage the tyre and the pace.

"It was looking really good. I was only driving at 30 or 40 percent at that stage. Hirakawa was coming behind me, but I wasn’t pushing. At that time Nojiri was about two tenths a lap faster than me, but I was stuck behind Nirei. And he [Nojiri] seemed to be struggling with lapped traffic. I was thinking, ‘this will be interesting, I think we can win.’

"Unfortunately, the pitstop took too much time. At that point the race was over, as far as finishing on the podium was concerned. If I had a normal pitstop, I think I could have at least challenged [Nojiri], minimum P2."

As well as the pitstop being too slow, Sasahara believes he was called in too soon to really take advantage of his pace.

"It's easy to say now, but I think the timing of the stop was wrong, it would have been better to stay out longer. But the team called me in when it started to rain and I just followed their instructions."

Sasahara's debut season in Super Formula was better than the raw numbers suggest, especially as it wasn't until the penultimate round of the season at Suzuka that he felt that fundamental issues with the car were finally solved following a change of chassis and other parts.

With no Red Bull juniors able to get to Japan in place of Vips, Sasahara arguably showed enough promise in the latter stages of the campaign to deserve another shot in the Red Bull-liveried Mugen car.

But the decision was made instead to hand the drive to rookie Hiroki Otsu - who, by contrast to Sasahara, opened his campaign with a low-key run to 18th at Fuji after damaging his front wing in contact with Yuhi Sekiguchi at the first corner, necessitating an extra pitstop.

"I'm really happy with my performance throughout the weekend," said Sasahara. "We really struggled in free practice, but we made it to Q3 and I out-qualified Nirei in my first time racing with Dandelion. Also the race pace looked really strong, so overall it was a good weekend."

Ukyo Sasahara, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Ukyo Sasahara, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

While Fukuzumi was ultimately the first Dandelion driver across the finish line and scored solid points for third place, it was Sasahara who, given the circumstances, impressed more at Fuji.

Fukuzumi said after the the race that he became "depressed" following a slightly sub-par qualifying, admitting he was feeling the pressure of stepping into the #5 side of the garage, led by engineer Kimitoshi Sugisaki, that took Yamamoto to title glory last season.

By contrast, Sasahara said he was able to drive unburdened by the uncertainty of whether the Fuji race might be his last in Super Formula - instead just getting on with the job at hand and enjoying his first opportunity to drive a car with race-winning potential.

"I didn’t think about any of that," he said. "I felt relaxed and no pressure. I was able to show my speed in qualifying, which was positive, and I felt confident for the race. I was really focussed.

"It was the first time I felt I had the pace to win. Last year I never had pace like this, but this time I felt like I could have challenged Nojiri. Until the pitstop, it was a really strong race."

Now Sasahara is waiting to find out whether his services will be required again for the next race at Suzuka, where he picked up his best grid position of third last year. But, should he get the call-up, he's clear about his targets: "I would definitely like to challenge for pole and the win."

Honda can consider itself grateful that it had such a well-qualified 'reserve' ready to step in for the unfortunate Makino. But to give itself the best possible chance of success in the years to come, it really ought to think about how it can get Sasahara back in a full-time drive.

Ukyo Sasahara, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Ukyo Sasahara, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Related video

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop

Previous article

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop

Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Drivers Ukyo Sasahara
Teams Dandelion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

16h
2
Sprint

WSS: Disbury Family Racing adds associate sponsor

3
MotoGP

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

4
Formula 1

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

5
Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

Latest news
How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'
SF

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'

1h
Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop
SF

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop

22h
Tsuboi: Fuji struggles make 2020 win hard to explain
SF

Tsuboi: Fuji struggles make 2020 win hard to explain

Apr 6, 2021
Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
SF

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

Apr 5, 2021
Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?
SF

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?

Apr 5, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights 01:54
Super Formula
Apr 4, 2021

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights

Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Ukyo Sasahara
Sasahara has "mixed feelings" about Dandelion chance
Super Formula / Breaking news

Sasahara has "mixed feelings" about Dandelion chance

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test
Super Formula / Breaking news

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen can be "proud" of Super GT results in tough year

More from
Dandelion Racing
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

Yamamoto: I can't take credit for Dandelion success
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto: I can't take credit for Dandelion success

Trending Today

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

WSS: Disbury Family Racing adds associate sponsor
Sprint Sprint / News

WSS: Disbury Family Racing adds associate sponsor

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

Agag: Inaugural Extreme E event created "motorsport gold"
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Agag: Inaugural Extreme E event created "motorsport gold"

Latest news

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'
SF Super Formula / Commentary

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto takes blame for tired crew, slow pitstop

Tsuboi: Fuji struggles make 2020 win hard to explain
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsuboi: Fuji struggles make 2020 win hard to explain

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.