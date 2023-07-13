Subscribe
Previous / Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid
Super Formula / Fuji II News

Could Sasahara’s return alter Super Formula title battle dynamic?

Ukyo Sasahara returning to Super Formula for the rest of the season with TOM’S has the potential to throw points leader Ritomo Miyata off his stride.

Jamie Klein
By:
Ukyo Sasahara, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S

That’s the belief of Sasahara’s former chief engineer Tomo Koike, who is now masterminding Red Bull junior Liam Lawson’s title bid at Team Mugen.

Miyata took the lead of the standings in last month’s fifth round of the season at Sugo, as he notched up a second win in the last three races, and now leads Lawson by 12 points with four races remaining this year.

However, there will be a major change inside the TOM’S garage starting in this weekend’s Fuji race, as Sasahara - who lost his Mugen drive to Lawson at the end of last year before quitting Honda - joins the team in place of Giuliano Alesi.

Read Also:

While the struggling Alesi was unable to get anywhere near Miyata during the first five races of the season, Koike believes Sasahara will offer a much firmer challenge than the Frenchman, and reckons this could result in the championship leader taking his eye off the ball.

“Miyata’s situation will change because Ukyo is coming back,” Koike told Motorsport.com. “It might not be good for him because Ukyo will be more competitive than Alesi. 

“I think Ukyo will be driving to beat Miyata as well, and Miyata might not be able to focus just on himself. He will also have to take into consideration what Ukyo is doing. 

“He was in a good place before, but the situation is changing and I think Miyata will be under more pressure now.

“Ukyo’s mindset is a bit different from other Japanese drivers. He will support Miyata’s title bid, but he will also be determined to win a race this season. 

“Look at Round 9 last year - he overtook [team-mate] Tomoki [Nojiri] at Suzuka.”

Sasahara in the Mugen garage last year with Koike (second to right)

Sasahara in the Mugen garage last year with Koike (second to right)

Koike believes the next two races at Fuji and Motegi will be critical for Lawson’s ambitions of becoming Super Formula’s first rookie champion since Ralf Schumacher in 1996.

Fuji was the scene of Lawson’s historic debut win in April, while Motegi has historically been a weak track for Miyata and is deemed one of the easier tracks for rookies to master.

While Koike is confident of repeating Lawson’s previous strong form at Fuji, he admits any hopes of a strong result at Motegi will require an improvement in terms of one-lap speed.

“The target is to gain as many points as possible in the next two races because Ritomo will be very strong at Suzuka,” said Koike. “Ideally, we need to get ahead of him in the next two rounds.

“At Motegi, qualifying position is very important, so we have to improve our qualifying set-up. We have to try and work on our procedure from Q1 to Q2 and put everything together there.”

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.

shares
comments

Related video

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

World Superbike
Imola

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Formula E

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More from
Ukyo Sasahara
How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

Super GT

How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Super Formula

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

Super Formula

Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car Sasahara becomes Super Formula development driver for Toyota test car

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo

Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo

Super Formula
Sugo

Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo

Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move

Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move

Super Formula

Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

WEC WEC
Lamborghini SC63 unveil

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

F1 Formula 1

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe