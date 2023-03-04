Subscribe
Previous / Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023 Next / Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Super Formula Testing report

Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka

The Super Formula field had their first taste of the Japanese championship's updated SF23 car during a shakedown held on Saturday afternoon at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Super Formula field shakes down updated SF23 car at Suzuka

Held as part of the popular Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event, the one-hour session represented the first chance for the series' regular drivers to sample the revised Dallara-built machine they will race this season.

Running with the SF23, which features a revised aerodynamic package designed to reduce downforce and promote better racing, had up to now been limited to Super Formula's pair of development cars. 

But the full 22-car field was in action on Saturday, with each team also revealing their new machines in full livery for the first time.

The fastest time of the session was set by Hiroki Otsu, standing in for Dandelion Racing rookie Kakunoshin Ota after the latter's crash during SUPER GT manufacturer testing on Friday.

Read Also:

Otsu's best time was a 1m37.003s, precisely one second slower than Tomoki Nojiri's pole lap in the final round of the 2022 season at the same track with the previous-generation SF19 car.

Second-fastest was Ritomo Miyata for TOM'S on a 1m37.078s, followed by Kamui Kobayashi for KCMG on a 1m37.099.

Toshiki Oyu, whose place on the Super Formula grid was only finally confirmed on Friday by the rebranded TGM Grand Prix squad, set the seventh-fastest time, one place ahead of defending champion Nojiri.

 

 

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson was ninth-fastest, fractionally slower than his Mugen team-mate Nojiri.

Ukyo Sasahara was 11th for Kondo Racing, where he is replacing Kenta Yamashita for both the Fan Thanks Day and the two-day official pre-season test that begins on Monday.

Sasahara was the only driver in the field to have driven the SF23 prior, having taken part in the series' most recent in-house test session at Motegi last month.

B-Max Racing's Nobuharu Matsushita appeared to suffer mechanical issues and did not set a time, while his team-mate Raoul Hyman caused a red flag when he came to a stop at the hairpin.

There is a further free practice session planned for Sunday morning at Suzuka, with a presentation of the 22 drivers that will contest this year's championship as well as demo runs planned for the afternoon.

Pre-season testing is set to kick off in earnest with a pair of two-hour sessions on Monday, with two more following on Tuesday.

Super Formula shakedown results:

Pos. No. Driver Car Time
1 6 Hiroki Otsu DOCOMO DANDELION M6Y SF23 1'37.003
2 37 Ritomo Miyata VANTELIN TOM'S SF23 1'37.078
3 7 Kamui Kobayashi Kids com KCMG Cayman SF23 1'37.099
4 38 Sho Tsuboi P. MU/CERUMOINGING SF23 1'37.347
5 18 Yuji Kunimoto Kids com KCMG Elyse SF23 1'37.421
6 65 Ren Sato TCS NAKAJIMA RACING SF23 1'37.449
7 53 Toshiki Oyu TGM Grand Prix SF23 1'37.465
8 1 Tomoki Nojiri Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN SF23 1'37.476
9 15 Liam Lawson Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN SF23 1'37.513
10 36 Giuliano Alesi VANTELIN TOM'S SF23 1'37.566
11 3 Ukyo Sasahara REALIZE Corporation KONDO SF23 1'37.656
12 64 Naoki Yamamoto TCS NAKAJIMA RACING SF23 1'37.797
13 14 Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE SF23 1'37.851
14 39 Sena Sakaguchi P. MU/CERUMOINGING SF23 1'37.871
15 20 Ryo Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL SF23 1'37.993
16 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL SF23 1'38.041
17 12 Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Drago CORSE SF23 1'38.131
18 4 Kazuto Kotaka REALIZE Corporation kONDO SF23 1'38.471
19 5 Tadasuke Makino DOCOMO DANDELION M5S SF23 1'38.613
20 55 Cem Bolukbasi TGM Grand Prix SF23 1'39.658
21 51 Raoul Hyman BYOUBUGAURA B-MAX SF23 1'40.247
  50 Nobuharu Matsushita BYOUBUGAURA B-MAX SF23 no time
shares
comments

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

Super Formula

Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023 Super Formula champion Nojiri to carry Red Bull colours in 2023

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

FeCh Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.