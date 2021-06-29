Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?
Super Formula / Sugo News

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii

Sugo’s revised pitlane exit layout has attracted criticism from Super Formula drivers, who have labelled the new design “dangerous”.

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

The Miyagi Prefecture track, which hosted the fourth round of the Super Formula season earlier this month, modified its pitlane exit as part of a wider refurbishment of the pit and paddock complex, the first phase of which was completed earlier this year.

As well as the pitlane itself being widened by two metres, drivers exiting the pits now merge back on to the track at the outside of the Turn 3 left-hander, instead of along the short chute between Turns 2 and 3, as was previously the case (pictured below in 2020).

 

While the Sugo Super Formula race passed without incident, drivers noted the increased possibility for collisions involving drivers leaving the pits, who generally cannot tell if there are cars on track approaching them due to poor lateral visibility.

Dandelion Racing driver Nirei Fukuzumi, who won the race, told Motorsport.com: “I think it’s dangerous. Compared to Turn 2, the speeds are higher in Turn 3, but when a car [exiting the pits] is merging on to the track, you’ve no choice but to slow down.

“It’s risky to have a car merging where the track is so narrow. Inevitably, the person behind [on the main part of the track] is the one whose job it is avoid contact, but if the driver ahead [exiting the pits] is on cold tyres, he must brake early, and that’s dangerous.”

Nakajima Racing’s Naoki Yamamoto added: “When it comes to merging, priority is normally given to the cars on the main course, but you can’t see out of the side of these cars, so when I merge [exiting the pits] I don’t know if there’s a car behind me.”

Sugo will commence its second phase of works in the 2021-2022 off-season, but before then the track will host Japan’s other premier domestic series, SUPER GT.

Super Formula points leader Tomoki Nojiri, who partners Fukuzumi at the ARTA Honda squad in SUPER GT, said he hoped changes would be made prior to the race on September 12.

Nojiri told Motorsport.com: “For this race we had to work with what we were given, and because of everyone being careful there were no major accidents. But these changes have not resulted in improved safety, so if they don’t make further changes, it will be tough.

“Especially, I don’t think it will work for SUPER GT, which is coming to Sugo in a few months, so they need to make some improvements as soon as possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?

Previous article

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

2
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

3
Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

2 h
4
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

11 h
Latest news
Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers
Super Formula

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

9m
Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?
Super Formula

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?

Jun 23, 2021
Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Super Formula

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race

Jun 22, 2021
Matsushita vows to “calm down” after Sugo recovery charge
Super Formula

Matsushita vows to “calm down” after Sugo recovery charge

Jun 22, 2021
Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win
Super Formula

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Sugo - Highlights 02:14
Super Formula
Jun 20, 2021

Super Formula: Sugo - Highlights

Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win at Sugo 00:42
Super Formula
Jun 20, 2021

Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win at Sugo

Super Formula: Sugo poleman Sekiguchi - 00:45
Super Formula
Jun 19, 2021

Super Formula: Sugo poleman Sekiguchi - "I've never been this happy"

Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018 00:33
Super Formula
Jun 19, 2021

Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Live - Round 4: Sugo 01:30:00
Super Formula
Jun 18, 2021

Live - Round 4: Sugo

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
World Superbike

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
Supercars Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "Nothing went my way" at Pocono

Miller slams "bullshit double standard" qualifying antics in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller slams "bullshit double standard" qualifying antics in MotoGP

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2
Moto2 Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Latest news

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?
Super Formula Super Formula

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race

Matsushita vows to “calm down” after Sugo recovery charge
Super Formula Super Formula

Matsushita vows to “calm down” after Sugo recovery charge

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.