Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Sugo / Breaking news

Sugo becomes latest postponed Super Formula round

shares
comments
Sugo becomes latest postponed Super Formula round
By:
Apr 24, 2020, 9:20 AM

Super Formula has announced the postponement of its Sugo round in June amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's premier single-seater series had already called off the opening three rounds of its 2020 schedule at Suzuka, Fuji and Autopolis, despite successfully completing its opening pre-season test last month at Fuji Speedway.

That had made the Sugo race on June 20-21 the provisional curtain-raiser, but on Friday it was announced that the event had been placed on indefinite hiatus.

Provisionally the 2020 season is now scheduled to being at Motegi on August 29-30.

Super Formula has yet to reveal a revised schedule in the wake of its postponements, beyond confirming its Suzuka finale in November will become a double-header.

By contrast, SUPER GT earlier this month revealed a reshuffled calendar beginning in July at Okayama, postponing its overseas rounds to the winter.

Despite appearing to be on top of the coronavirus situation for much of February and March, Japan has seen an increase of cases since the end of March, which led to the last-minute cancellation of SUPER GT's second pre-season test at Fuji.

A state of emergency was declared for the whole of Japan on April 16 lasting until early May, which followed Tokyo and other major cities making a similar declaration on April 7. The total number of COVID-19 cases at the country stands at just under 12,000 with 309 deaths.

Related video

Next article
Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too

Previous article

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Sugo
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Sugo

Sugo

20 Jun - 21 Jun

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren hits out: Ferrari’s budget cap arguments ‘don’t stack up’

2
Supercars

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries

3
MotoGP

Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki

4
Formula 1

McLaren: Extending season to '21 won't cause contract issues

5
Formula 1

Liberty F1's race plan can avoid "devastating" outcome - Brown

31m

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Sugo becomes latest postponed Super Formula round
SF

Sugo becomes latest postponed Super Formula round

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too
SF

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too

"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid
SF

"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid

Super Formula drivers split on 2020 rule changes
SF

Super Formula drivers split on 2020 rule changes

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum
SF

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.