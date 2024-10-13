All Series

Race report
Super Formula Fuji II

Super Formula Fuji: Tsuboi snatches points lead with back-to-back wins

Tsuboi now leads the standings in both Super Formula and SUPER GT

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Upd:

Sho Tsuboi made it a double Super Formula victory at Fuji on Sunday to grab the championship lead heading into the final weekend of the season next month at Suzuka.

TOM’S man Tsuboi converted his first pole of the year into another win at Fuji, giving himself a perfect record at the Toyota-owned venue in 2024 and becoming the first driver to win two races in a single weekend since Andre Lotterer in 2011.

Nirei Fukuzumi proved Tsuboi’s nearest challenger in an incident-strewn race that featured no fewer than three safety car periods, finishing second for KCMG, while Tadasuke Makino cemented second in the standings in third place.

The first caution period came on just the second lap of 41 as Iori Kimura tipped Atsushi Miyake into a spin at the Turn 10 right-hander, with Nyck de Vries also getting caught up in the melee and having to pit for a fresh front wing.

Tsuboi maintained the lead through to the second safety car period, triggered when Kazuya Oshima was sent into a spin by Yuji Kunimoto at Turn 1.

That came not long after the pit window opened and several frontrunners, including Fukuzumi, had come into the pits for their mandatory stops.

But with Tsuboi able to complete his in-lap at virtually unabated pace, he maintained the lead ahead of Fukuzumi, while Ren Sato beat Makino out of the pits to move into third.

After the restart on lap 17, Tsuboi began to eke away from Fukuzumi, but the KCMG driver kept the leader in his sights and was only a matter of tenths behind when the safety car made its final appearance on lap 32.

That followed a collision between Sena Sakaguchi and Naoki Yamamoto exiting Turn 2, which saw the front of Yamamoto’s Nakajima Racing car get airborne as he rode up on the back of Sakaguchi’s Inging machine.

Yamamoto was seen being stretchered into an ambulance and was taken to the medical centre for checks.

The race resumed with just three laps left with Tsuboi heading home Fukuzumi by 1.3 seconds, while Makino was able to wrest third back off Ren Sato prior to the final safety car period.

That means he heads to next month’s Suzuka finale trailing Tsuboi by 14.5 points, with 46 on offer across the double-header weekend.

Sato still claimed his best finish of the year for Nakajima Racing in fourth, ahead of Kakunoshin Ota, who recovered well from 14th on the grid in the second Dandelion car.

Kamui Kobayashi was sixth in the second KCMG car after a late pass on Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa, the Mugen driver having started down in 12th after his best lap in qualifying was taken away for a track limits breach.

After his early dramas, de Vries recovered to finish eighth in his final outing for Team Impul, passing a fading Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) just prior to the final caution period, while Kenta Yamashita claimed the final point for Kondo Racing in 10th

Nojiri finds himself 18.5 points down on Tsuboi after losing six places from his grid position.

Post-race Sato was handed a 10-second penalty for making contact at Turn 1 with Makino as he exited the pits, dropping him out of the points.

Having provisionally dropped to 15th with his penalty, Sato was finally disqualified for a minimum weight infraction.

It means Ota moves up to fourth ahead of Kobayashi and Iwasa.

De Vries was also stripped of his points finish for contact with Yamashita, with a five-second penalty dropping the Dutchman down to 11th.

As a result, Nojiri jumps two places to seventh ahead of Yamashita, while Iori Kimura and Toshiki Oyu are promoted into the final points positions.

Two extra points for Nojiri means he goes to the Suzuka finale 16.5 points behind Tsuboi.

Super Formula Fuji - Updated Race 2 results:

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 41

1:10'23.732

2 Japan N. Fukuzumi Team KCMG 8 41

+1.372

1:10'25.104

1.372
3 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 41

+2.857

1:10'26.589

1.485
4 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 41

+3.331

1:10'27.063

0.474
5 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 41

+5.020

1:10'28.752

1.689
6 Japan K. Kobayashi Team KCMG 7 41

+5.686

1:10'29.418

0.666
7 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen 15 41

+6.578

1:10'30.310

0.892
8 Netherlands N. de Vries ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 41

+7.083

1:10'30.815

0.505
9 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 16 41

+8.476

1:10'32.208

1.393
10 Japan K. Yamashita Kondo Racing 3 41

+8.874

1:10'32.606

0.398
11
I. Kimura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
50 41

+10.612

1:10'34.344

1.738
12 Japan T. Oyu Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 39 41

+11.343

1:10'35.075

0.731
13 Japan K. Kotaka Kondo Racing 4 41

+12.153

1:10'35.885

0.810
14
H. Ohtsu TGM Grand Prix
55 41

+12.695

1:10'36.427

0.542
15 Japan U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 41

+13.035

1:10'36.767

0.340
16 Japan Y. Kunimoto ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 41

+15.567

1:10'39.299

2.532
17 Japan J. Noda TGM Grand Prix 53 41

+16.630

1:10'40.362

1.063
Japan S. Sakaguchi Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 38 32

+9 Laps

52'37.862

9 Laps
Japan N. Yamamoto PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 32

+9 Laps

52'38.196

0.334
Japan K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 14 11

+30 Laps

19'35.258

21 Laps
Japan A. Miyake ThreeBond Racing 12 1

+40 Laps

1'32.260

10 Laps
