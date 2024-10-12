All Series

Super Formula Fuji II

Super Formula Fuji: Tsuboi victory applies pressure on points leader Nojiri

Super Formula title race tightens up after Sho Tsuboi claims Race 1 at Fuji Speedway

Jamie Klein
Sho Tsuboi scored his second win of the Super Formula season in Saturday’s opener at Fuji Speedway to close to within half a point of championship leader Tomoki Nojiri.

TOM’S driver Tsuboi surged from seventh on the grid to second in the opening three laps of the race to put himself in a strong position to challenge early leader Nojiri.

The top two circulated in close quarters for the opening stint, with Tsuboi making a brief challenge on Nojiri before settling back behind his Mugen championship rival until the two leaders made their mandatory pitstops at mid-distance.

It was Nojiri who was first to pull the trigger on lap 21 of 41, with Tsuboi coming in two laps later, and Tsuboi was able to hold off Nojiri on his out lap on cold tyres.

Both drivers slipped behind early stoppers Ayumu Iwasa and Kakunoshin Ota, with Nojiri also falling victim to Kamui Kobayashi, who was another driver to clear his tyre change early.

With the benefit of his fresh rubber, Tsuboi caught and passed Dandelion driver Ota on lap 27, and then proceeded to close down Iwasa’s four-second lead in short order.

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Arriving on Iwasa’s tail on lap 31, Tsuboi cleared the Red Bull junior on the following lap to take a lead he would never lose, opening up a 4.4-second gap to take his second win of the season and the fourth of his Super Formula career.

Mugen’s Iwasa held on for his third runner-up spot of the season, while Kobayashi passed a struggling Ota to claim his first podium finish since 2019 in third place.

As Ota faded, Tadasuke Makino moved up to fourth in the other Dandelion car, having left his pit stop later, limiting the damage after a tough qualifying session left him starting ninth.

Nirei Fukuzumi came home fifth in the second KCMG car after a slow start from pole left him in the same position at the end of the opening lap, passing Nojiri on the very final lap.

Nojiri’s sixth-place finish means his championship advantage over new nearest rival Tsuboi is cut to just half a point, with Makino only three points behind with three races left.

Ota finally slipped to ninth behind Nakajima Racing pair Ren Sato and Naoki Yamamoto.

Kenta Yamashita took the final point for Kondo Racing, albeit holding on by just two tenths of a second against Impul super-sub Nyck de Vries at the finish.

De Vries recovered from a lowly 18th-place grid slot to finish two places ahead of Impul teammate Yuji Kunimoto.

Both Toshiki Oyu (Inging) and Iori Kimura (B-Max Racing) dropped out with mechanical issues, while Sena Sakaguchi (Inging) was a lap down after stalling on the grid.

Hiroki Otsu’s TGM Grand Prix car was wheeled into the garage before the start, but he rejoined the race and finished a lap down behind Sakaguchi.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 41

59'05.287

2 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen 15 41

+4.440

59'09.727

4.440
3 Japan K. Kobayashi Team KCMG 7 41

+4.853

59'10.140

0.413
4 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 41

+5.704

59'10.991

0.851
5 Japan N. Fukuzumi Team KCMG 8 41

+10.695

59'15.982

4.991
6 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 16 41

+11.363

59'16.650

0.668
7 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 41

+11.898

59'17.185

0.535
8 Japan N. Yamamoto PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 41

+12.799

59'18.086

0.901
9 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 41

+18.904

59'24.191

6.105
10 Japan K. Yamashita Kondo Racing 3 41

+22.070

59'27.357

3.166
11 Netherlands N. de Vries ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 41

+22.280

59'27.567

0.210
12 Japan U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 41

+33.979

59'39.266

11.699
13 Japan Y. Kunimoto ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 41

+36.920

59'42.207

2.941
14 Japan A. Miyake ThreeBond Racing 12 41

+37.074

59'42.361

0.154
15 Japan K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 14 41

+38.614

59'43.901

1.540
16 Japan K. Kotaka Kondo Racing 4 41

+48.280

59'53.567

9.666
17 Japan J. Noda TGM Grand Prix 53 41

+1'25.052

1:00'30.339

36.772
18 Japan S. Sakaguchi Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 38 40

+1 Lap

59'24.566

1 Lap
19
H. Ohtsu TGM Grand Prix
55 40

+1 Lap

59'46.941

22.375
dnf Japan T. Oyu Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 39 31

+10 Laps

59'01.463

9 Laps
dnf
I. Kimura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
50 24

+17 Laps

35'17.170

7 Laps
