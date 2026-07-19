Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
Super Formula Fuji

Super Formula: Kakunoshin Ohta closes in on title, Igor Fraga takes sprint win

Kakunoshin Ohta took another Super Formula victory at Fuji to move closer to the 2026 title, as Igor Fraga won the rescheduled sprint race

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kakunoshin Ohta claimed yet another Super Formula victory at Fuji to put one hand on the 2026 championship trophy, as Igor Fraga also added to his win tally.

From third on the grid, Ohta was able to overcome the Team Mugen cars of polesitter Tomoki Nojiri and Ayumu Iwasa to earn his fourth win of the year, and extend his lead in the championship to a massive 50.5 points with five races remaining.

Fraga came away with a strong second to follow up his win from earlier in the day, when he stormed from ninth on the grid to win the replacement Autopolis sprint race.

Oil being dumped by Fraga’s Nakajima Racing team-mate Ren Sato due to a cracked gearbox led to a 45-minute delay in the afternoon race, with the field starting from the pitlane behind the safety car until the field was released on lap six of 41.

It only took four laps of green-flag running for Ohta to fight his way into the lead, despite initially slipping behind Fraga - who initially picked off both Dandelion cars to move into second when the field arrived at Turn 1.

Nojiri regained the initiative by making his pitstop on lap 11, before any of his rivals, with team-mate Iwasa following suit on lap 14 after running sixth early on.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ohta pitted on lap 26, and the undercut effect meant he slipped to third behind the two Team Mugen cars, but on lap 29 the points leader forced his way past Iwasa at the Turn 6 left-hander before challenging Nojiri for the lead once again.

The winning move came along the start/finish straight at the start of lap 30, before Fraga followed suit by passing Iwasa and Nojiri in quick succession to take second.

Ohta then raced away from Fraga to the tune of 4.9 seconds to claim his 10th career Super Formula win and put himself in an ever-stronger position in the championship.

Following their early pitstops, Nojiri and Iwasa lacked the pace to stay in the podium fight, conceding places to both Makino and the TOM’S car of Sho Tsuboi.

Defending champion Iwasa was able to clear Nojiri for fifth late on to very slightly soften the blow to his championship aspirations.

Igor Fraga, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Igor Fraga, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fraga wins sprint race, Iwasa out at first corner 

In the sprint race, Fraga made a superb launch from ninth to run fourth after the first lap, while Iwasa made an awful getaway from pole and was caught up in a four-way melee at Turn 1 involving Zak O’Sullivan, Nirei Fukuzumi and Roman Stanek.

It meant second-place starter Ohta led the way from Sena Sakaguchi and Nojiri, but after a long safety car period Fraga went from fourth to first in one fell swoop as Ohta and Sakaguchi both ran wide at Turn 1 in their fight for the lead.

Another safety car was called after contact between Juju Noda and Yuto Nomura, after which Sakaguchi repassed Nojiri for second.

Sakaguchi was then forced out of the race by gear shift problems, and although Nojiri also slipped behind Ohta, he was promoted back to second when the latter was handed a 10-second penalty for a mechanic illegally drying his grid slot.

With Ohta falling to eighth, it was Tsuboi who claimed the final podium place.

Boosted by his sprint race win, Fraga jumps to third in the standings on 39 points, only 5.5 points behind Iwasa, while Fukuzumi slips to fourth after finishing eighth for Rookie Racing in the finale behind Inging driver Toshiki Oyu.

Super Formula Fuji - Race 2 results

RACE2

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement
1 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 41

1:05'32.478

1 20
2 Brazil I. Fraga PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 41

+4.984

1:05'37.462

4.984 1 15
3 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 41

+6.577

1:05'39.055

1.593 1 11
4 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 41

+15.289

1:05'47.767

8.712 1 8
5 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen Autobacs 1 41

+19.555

1:05'52.033

4.266 1 6
6 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen Autobacs 16 41

+24.322

1:05'56.800

4.767 1 5
7 Japan T. Oyu Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging 39 41

+25.829

1:05'58.307

1.507 1 4
8 Japan N. Fukuzumi NTT Docomo Business Rookie 14 41

+26.744

1:05'59.222

0.915 1 3
9 Japan K. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC 7 41

+27.552

1:06'00.030

0.808 1 2
10 Japan K. Yamashita KCMG 8 41

+28.235

1:06'00.713

0.683 1 1
11 Japan S. Sakaguchi Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging 38 41

+29.085

1:06'01.563

0.850 1
12
S. Koide ThreeBond Racing
12 41

+29.577

1:06'02.055

0.492 1
13 France S. Fenestraz Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 41

+30.797

1:06'03.275

1.220 1
14
Y. Nomura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
50 41

+31.894

1:06'04.372

1.097 1
15 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Wecars Impul with SDG 19 41

+33.418

1:06'05.896

1.524 1
16 Japan N. Matsushita Delightworks Racing 22 41

+36.432

1:06'08.910

3.014 1
17
L. Browning Realize Kondo Racing
3 41

+37.129

1:06'09.607

0.697 1
18
C. Wurz Team Goh
53 41

+48.931

1:06'21.409

11.802 1
19 Czech Republic R. Staněk Navikuru Buzz MK Racing 97 41

+49.614

1:06'22.092

0.683 1
20
R. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
28 41

+57.624

1:06'30.102

8.010 1
21 Japan U. Sasahara Realize Kondo Racing 4 41

+58.814

1:06'31.292

1.190 1
22 Japan J. Noda Hazama Ando Triple Tree Racing 10 33

+8 Laps

1:06'54.966

8 Laps 3
23 France G. Alesi KCMG 9 23

+18 Laps

45'17.231

10 Laps 2
24 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 0

View full results

Super Formula Fuji - Sprint race results

 Cla   Driver   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Igor Fraga 25 47'30.689  
2 Tomoki Nojiri 25 47'32.768 2.079
3 Sho Tsuboi 25 47'34.453 3.764
4 Tadasuke Makino 25 47'39.305 8.616
5 Sacha Fenestraz 25 47'39.992 9.303
6 Toshiki Oyu 25 47'40.954 10.265
7 Rikuto Kobayashi 25 47'42.498 11.809
8 Kakunoshin Ohta 25 47'43.324 12.635
9 Ren Sato 25 47'45.151 14.462
10 Luke Browning 25 47'45.366 14.677
11 Syun Koide 25 47'46.052 15.363
12 Kamui Kobayashi 25 47'47.523 16.834
13 Kenta Yamashita 25 47'48.304 17.615
14 Yuto Nomura 25 47'51.481 20.792
15 Charlie Wurz 25 47'53.050 22.361
16 Zak O'Sullivan 25 47'53.532 22.843
17 N.Matsushita 25 47'56.245 25.556
18 Seita Nonaka 25 47'57.649 26.960
19 Nirei Fukuzumi 25 47'58.396 27.707
20 Ukyo Sasahara 25 48'05.596 34.907
21 Roman Staněk 25 48'13.787 43.098
DNF
  Sena Sakaguchi 17 36'40.516 Retirement
  Juju Noda 9 21'21.863 Retirement
  Ayumu Iwasa 0 - Retirement

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Super Formula Fuji: Kakunoshin Ohta charge denies Zak O’Sullivan maiden win

Top Comments
More from
Jamie Klein

Super Formula Fuji: Kakunoshin Ohta charge denies Zak O’Sullivan maiden win

Super Formula
Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula Fuji: Kakunoshin Ohta charge denies Zak O’Sullivan maiden win

Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Super Formula
Super Formula
Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

The names to watch out for in Super Formula despite Rovanpera’s late dropout

Super Formula
Motegi
The names to watch out for in Super Formula despite Rovanpera’s late dropout

Latest news

Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Carlos Sainz praises Kimi Antonelli for apology after “idiot” comment

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Carlos Sainz praises Kimi Antonelli for apology after “idiot” comment

Super Formula: Kakunoshin Ohta closes in on title, Igor Fraga takes sprint win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula: Kakunoshin Ohta closes in on title, Igor Fraga takes sprint win