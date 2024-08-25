All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Race report
Super Formula Motegi

Super Formula Motegi: Makino wins after Ota's spin, de Vries 13th

Makino's title chances boosted as he wins at Motegi, but Ota's late spin denies Dandelion a 1-2 finish

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Upd:

Tadasuke Makino scored his second Super Formula victory of the season after a charging drive at Motegi, but only after team-mate Kakunoshin Ota spun out of the lead.

Dandelion Racing looked firmly on course for a one-two finish heading into the closing stages of the 37-lap race, as Ota held a narrow lead over Makino.

Ota had run second behind poleman Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) in the early stages, but managed to jump ahead by coming in when the pit window opened at the end of lap 10.

Makino meanwhile inherited second, having jumped from fifth on the grid to third on the opening lap, and circulated closely behind Yamashita until his stop on lap 22.

Kondo Racing driver Yamashita pitted the following lap, slipping behind Makino in the process, with Ota moving into the lead once all the mandatory stops were completed courtesy of his early stop and efficiency lapping slower cars.

Ota enjoyed an 11-second lead initially, but Makino started closing in at a rate of almost two seconds a lap, picking off another early-stopping car in the form of Toshiki Oyu in the process.

Makino caught up to the back of Ota with two laps to go, and the Dandelion pair proceeded to engage in a fierce battle for the win.

Ota looked like he might have done enough to hang on for victory when Makino ran wide attacking his team-mate at the Turn 10 hairpin.

But the following lap, Ota lit up his rear tyres and spun exiting the Turn 11 right-hander, stalling the engine and retiring on the spot - denying Dandelion a first 1-2 since 2012.

Although it initially appeared that Ota had made an error, the team suspects that a throttle issue caused his exit from the race.

Ota's spin promoted Makino to his second win in the space of four races, 1.6s ahead of Yamashita.

Tomoki Nojiri completed the podium for Team Mugen, keeping himself five points clear of his new nearest rival in the championship Makino with four races left.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto was fourth for Nakajima Racing, while Sho Tsuboi recovered from eighth on the grid to finish fifth for TOM’S.

Nojiri, Yamamoto and Tsuboi all pitted relatively late, allowing them to make short work of Inging driver Oyu, who had pitted together with Ota on lap 10.

Oyu hung on for sixth position ahead of a recovering Ayumu Iwasa in the second of the Mugen cars, early stopper Kazuto Kotaka (Kondo), Nirei Fukuzumi in the best of the KCMG cars and Ren Sato in the second Nakajima machine.

Nyck de Vries completed his first Super Formula race in 13th for Team Impul, one place behind his Toyota World Endurance Championship stablemate Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG).

Sena Sakaguchi was the sole retirement of the race as his Inging machine ground to a halt on lap 17, but without causing a safety car.

Super Formula Motegi - Race results:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement
1 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 37

1:00'10.235

20
2 Japan K. Yamashita Kondo Racing 3 37

+1.603

1:00'11.838

1.603 15
3 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 16 37

+4.261

1:00'14.496

2.658 11
4 Japan N. Yamamoto PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 37

+4.992

1:00'15.227

0.731 8
5 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 37

+12.728

1:00'22.963

7.736 6
6 Japan T. Oyu Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 39 37

+18.322

1:00'28.557

5.594 5
7 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen 15 37

+20.062

1:00'30.297

1.740 4
8 Japan K. Kotaka Kondo Racing 4 37

+23.838

1:00'34.073

3.776 3
9 Japan N. Fukuzumi Team KCMG 8 37

+24.622

1:00'34.857

0.784 2
10 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 37

+27.471

1:00'37.706

2.849 1
11 Japan Y. Kunimoto ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 37

+28.218

1:00'38.453

0.747
12 Japan K. Kobayashi Team KCMG 7 37

+28.770

1:00'39.005

0.552
13 Netherlands N. de Vries ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 37

+29.237

1:00'39.472

0.467
14 Japan K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 14 37

+29.896

1:00'40.131

0.659
15
H. Ohtsu TGM Grand Prix
55 37

+34.163

1:00'44.398

4.267
16 Japan U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 37

+45.286

1:00'55.521

11.123
17
I. Kimura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
50 37

+46.325

1:00'56.560

1.039
18 Japan J. Noda TGM Grand Prix 53 37

+1'09.701

1:01'19.936

23.376
dnf Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 35

+2 Laps

56'52.222

2 Laps
20 Japan A. Miyake ThreeBond Racing 12 35

+2 Laps

1:01'30.373

4'38.151
dnf Japan S. Sakaguchi Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 38 16

+21 Laps

26'29.624

19 Laps Retirement
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article De Vries "open" to full-time Super Formula future

Top Comments

Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
De Vries "open" to full-time Super Formula future

De Vries "open" to full-time Super Formula future

Super Formula
Motegi
De Vries "open" to full-time Super Formula future
The promising signs of Japanese motorsport's belated bounceback

The promising signs of Japanese motorsport's belated bounceback

Super GT
The promising signs of Japanese motorsport's belated bounceback
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
Power dominates Portland race to victory

Power dominates Portland race to victory

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Power dominates Portland race to victory
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland
'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia