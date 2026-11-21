Race report

Super Formula Suzuka II

Super Formula Suzuka: Kakunoshin Ohta secures title in dramatic fashion as Ayumu Iwasa wins Race 1

Ohta survived a post-race investigation to finish second, enough for the title

Jamie Klein

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 7:16 AM

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Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kakunoshin Ohta secured the Super Formula title with a race to spare at Suzuka by finishing second behind Ayumu Iwasa, surviving a post-race investigation.

Dandelion Racing driver Ohta entered the weekend with a 32.5-point advantage over nearest rival Iwasa, and saw that cushion whittled down to 30.5 points as Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Iwasa secured pole in qualifying on Saturday morning.

Iwasa went on to claim a relatively untroubled victory, his second of the year, as Ohta claimed the second-place finish he needed to give himself an unassailable margin heading into the final race of the season on Sunday.

That result remained in doubt Ohta was placed under investigation for cutting the chicane while battling for second with Iwasa’s Team Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri.

Having lost second place to Ohta on the opening lap, Nojiri showed strong pace after a safety car period, caused by Team Impul’s Tokiya Suzuki spinning off at Degner Curve, and put Ohta under major pressure in the latter half of the race.

Their battle came to a head on lap 23 of 31 as Nojiri dived to the inside at the final chicane, leaving Ohta with little space and prompting the champion-elect to cut the corner.

However, prior to the podium ceremony, it was determined that Ohta would be allowed to keep the position, confirming him as the champion in his fourth season.

Ayumu Iwasa, Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS, Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fourth place for Tadasuke Makino in the second of the Dandelion cars was enough to seal the Kyoto Prefecture-based outfit the teams’ championship.

Completing the top five was Kamui Kobayashi, who was the best of the Toyota-powered drivers in both qualifying and the race in a contest otherwise dominated by Honda.

Igor Fraga was the only other mathematical title contender coming to Suzuka, but the Brazilian’s hopes were dashed as early as qualifying as he only managed fifth in Q2; the Nakajima Racing driver needed to qualify at least second to stay in contention.

Fraga finished sixth on the road behind TGM Grand Prix man Kobayashi, but a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in a crowded pit lane during the safety car period meant he slipped to ninth in the final classification.

That promoted Toshiki Oyu (Inging) to seventh ahead of Syun Koide (ThreeBond) and Sacha Fenestraz (TOM’S), while the final point went the way of Sena Sakaguchi (Inging).

Sho Tsuboi recovered from a crash in qualifying at the final corner that left him last on the starting grid to finish 13th in the second TOM’S car, while Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Luke Browning (Kondo Racing) was one place behind in 14th.

Browning’s hopes of clinching Rookie of the Year were boosted when Yuto Nomura (B-Max Racing) was forced out of an early fourth place by transmission problems.

RACE1

All Stats

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement 1

A. Iwasa Team Mugen Autobacs

1 31

56'58.134

1 20 2

K. Ohta Dandelion Racing

6 31

+1.321

56'59.455

1.321 1 15 3

T. Nojiri Team Mugen Autobacs

16 31

+1.909

57'00.043

0.588 1 11 4

T. Makino Dandelion Racing

5 31

+5.886

57'04.020

3.977 1 8 5

K. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC

7 31

+6.837

57'04.971

0.951 1 6 6

T. Oyu Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging

39 31

+12.440

57'10.574

5.603 1 5 7

S. Koide ThreeBond Racing

12 31

+12.739

57'10.873

0.299 1 4 8

S. Fenestraz Vantelin Team TOM'S

37 31

+14.267

57'12.401

1.528 1 3 9

I. Fraga PONOS Nakajima Racing

65 31

+15.532

57'13.666

1.265 1 2 10

S. Sakaguchi Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging

38 31

+16.111

57'14.245

0.579 1 1 11

K. Yamashita KCMG

8 31

+21.634

57'19.768

5.523 1 12

C. Wurz Team Goh

53 31

+22.280

57'20.414

0.646 1 13

S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S

36 31

+23.701

57'21.835

1.421 1 14

L. Browning Realize Kondo Racing

3 31

+24.317

57'22.451

0.616 1 15

R. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC

28 31

+27.704

57'25.838

3.387 1 16

R. Staněk Navikuru Buzz MK Racing

97 31

+28.200

57'26.334

0.496 1 17

N. Fukuzumi NTT Docomo Business Rookie

14 31

+34.143

57'32.277

5.943 1 18

J. Noda Hazama Ando Triple Tree Racing

10 31

+34.848

57'32.982

0.705 1 19

G. Alesi KCMG

9 31

+35.171

57'33.305

0.323 1 20

U. Sasahara Realize Kondo Racing

4 31

+1'14.416

58'12.550

39.245 1

N. Matsushita Delightworks Racing

22 25

+6 Laps

47'35.295

6 Laps 2

Y. Nomura San-Ei Gen with B-Max

50 17

+14 Laps

57'56.029

8 Laps 1

T. Suzuki Wecars Impul with SDG

19 9

+22 Laps

15'34.123

8 Laps

R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing

64 3

+28 Laps

5'27.287

6 Laps 1 View full results

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