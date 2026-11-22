Race report
Super Formula Suzuka II
Super Formula Suzuka: Tomoki Nojiri breaks drought with win in season finale
Nojiri led home new champion Kakunoshin Ohta in the second Suzuka race
Jamie Klein
Edited: Nov 22, 2026, 7:51 AM
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Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tomoki Nojiri ended a year-long Super Formula win drought in the final race of the season at Suzuka on Sunday, beating newly-crowned champion Kakunoshin Ohta.
Team Mugen driver Nojiri converted a record-extending 26th pole into a first victory since the penultimate round of the season last year by a margin of 2.5 seconds, holding off a charge from Dandelion Racing's Ohta in the closing laps.
After a relatively uneventful opening stint in which he led fellow front-row starter Nirei Fukuzumi, Nojiri completed his mandatory stop on lap 12 of 31, but encountered slower traffic as Ohta embarked on an ambitious overcut strategy.
With no safety car, Ohta showed strong pace on older rubber before his stop on lap 26, but afterwards he not only slipped behind Nojiri but also the yet-to-stop Giuliano Alesi.
Once clear of Alesi, Ohta rapidly cut down the eight-second advantage that Nojiri had, setting a succession of fastest laps, but was unable to catch the two-time champion.
Saturday race winner and series runner-up Ayumu Iwasa completed the podium in third, but lacked the pace of team-mate Nojiri and was a distant 20.6 seconds adrift at the finish.
The Red Bull Formula 1 reserve had to fend off a strong late challenge from Rookie Racing driver Fukuzumi, who slipped behind Iwasa on cold tyres as he struggled on his out lap.
Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Fukuzumi was best of the Toyota drivers in fourth behind an all-Honda top three, ahead of Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) and Kamui Kobayashi (TGM Grand Prix).
Williams F1 reserve Luke Browning secured Rookie of the Year in seventh place for Kondo Racing, his best finish since May's Suzuka round.
Browning made it through to Q2 for the first time of the year in dry conditions, albeit starting 12th after having his best lap deleted for track limits, but jumped to seventh on the first lap.
Like Ohta, Browning elected to leave his pit stop late, until lap 29, but after slipping behind Kobayashi on his out lap he was unable to make up places on new tyres.
Completing the points scorers were Cerumo/Inging drivers Sena Sakaguchi and Toshiki Oyu, who swapped places on the last lap as Sakaguchi swept around the outside at 130R, and Nakajima Racing’s Ren Sato.
Nakajima Racing missed out on overhauling TOM’S for third in the teams’ standings, not helped by Fraga starting last after a mysterious electrical shutdown in qualifying.
Fraga could only recover to 14th in the race, but kept hold of third in the drivers’ standings.
TOM’S endured a disastrous final race of the season as Formula 2-bound Sho Tsuboi damaged his front wing after contact with Yuto Nomura’s B-Max Racing car, forcing him into an early stop for a new nose on his way to 19th place.
Sacha Fenestraz meanwhile was a lowly 20th after spinning on cold tyres on his out lap and clipping Nomura, damaging his nose in the process.
Super Formula Suzuka: Race 2
All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement 1
T. Nojiri Team Mugen Autobacs
16 31
52'38.935
1 20 2
K. Ohta Dandelion Racing
6 31
+2.527
52'41.462
2.527 1 15 3
A. Iwasa Team Mugen Autobacs
1 31
+20.601
52'59.536
18.074 1 11 4
N. Fukuzumi NTT Docomo Business Rookie
14 31
+22.288
53'01.223
1.687 1 8 5
T. Makino Dandelion Racing
5 31
+23.211
53'02.146
0.923 1 6 6
K. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
7 31
+24.429
53'03.364
1.218 1 5 7
L. Browning Realize Kondo Racing
3 31
+26.604
53'05.539
2.175 1 4 8
S. Sakaguchi Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging
38 31
+38.376
53'17.311
11.772 1 3 9
T. Oyu Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging
39 31
+38.686
53'17.621
0.310 1 2 10
R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing
64 31
+38.938
53'17.873
0.252 1 1 11
K. Yamashita KCMG
8 31
+42.001
53'20.936
3.063 1 12
Y. Nomura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
50 31
+46.665
53'25.600
4.664 1 13
C. Wurz Team Goh
53 31
+47.186
53'26.121
0.521 1 14
I. Fraga PONOS Nakajima Racing
65 31
+47.277
53'26.212
0.091 1 15
R. Staněk Navikuru Buzz MK Racing
97 31
+56.754
53'35.689
9.477 1 16
G. Alesi KCMG
9 31
+59.029
53'37.964
2.275 1 17
R. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
28 31
+1'11.041
53'49.976
12.012 1 18
U. Sasahara Realize Kondo Racing
4 31
+1'22.164
54'01.099
11.123 1 19
S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S
36 30
+1 Lap
52'44.781
1 Lap 2 20
S. Fenestraz Vantelin Team TOM'S
37 30
+1 Lap
53'09.344
24.563 2 21
J. Noda Hazama Ando Triple Tree Racing
10 27
+4 Laps
52'51.141
3 Laps 2 22
N. Matsushita Delightworks Racing
22 26
+5 Laps
48'15.855
1 Lap 3 23
S. Koide ThreeBond Racing
12 22
+9 Laps
42'19.063
4 Laps 3 24
T. Suzuki Wecars Impul with SDG
19 19
+12 Laps
53'12.417
3 Laps 2 View full results
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