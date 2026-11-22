Race report

Super Formula Suzuka II

Super Formula Suzuka: Tomoki Nojiri breaks drought with win in season finale

Nojiri led home new champion Kakunoshin Ohta in the second Suzuka race

Jamie Klein

Edited: Nov 22, 2026, 7:51 AM

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Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri ended a year-long Super Formula win drought in the final race of the season at Suzuka on Sunday, beating newly-crowned champion Kakunoshin Ohta.

Team Mugen driver Nojiri converted a record-extending 26th pole into a first victory since the penultimate round of the season last year by a margin of 2.5 seconds, holding off a charge from Dandelion Racing's Ohta in the closing laps.

After a relatively uneventful opening stint in which he led fellow front-row starter Nirei Fukuzumi, Nojiri completed his mandatory stop on lap 12 of 31, but encountered slower traffic as Ohta embarked on an ambitious overcut strategy.

With no safety car, Ohta showed strong pace on older rubber before his stop on lap 26, but afterwards he not only slipped behind Nojiri but also the yet-to-stop Giuliano Alesi.

Once clear of Alesi, Ohta rapidly cut down the eight-second advantage that Nojiri had, setting a succession of fastest laps, but was unable to catch the two-time champion.

Saturday race winner and series runner-up Ayumu Iwasa completed the podium in third, but lacked the pace of team-mate Nojiri and was a distant 20.6 seconds adrift at the finish.

The Red Bull Formula 1 reserve had to fend off a strong late challenge from Rookie Racing driver Fukuzumi, who slipped behind Iwasa on cold tyres as he struggled on his out lap.

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fukuzumi was best of the Toyota drivers in fourth behind an all-Honda top three, ahead of Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) and Kamui Kobayashi (TGM Grand Prix).

Williams F1 reserve Luke Browning secured Rookie of the Year in seventh place for Kondo Racing, his best finish since May's Suzuka round.

Browning made it through to Q2 for the first time of the year in dry conditions, albeit starting 12th after having his best lap deleted for track limits, but jumped to seventh on the first lap.

Like Ohta, Browning elected to leave his pit stop late, until lap 29, but after slipping behind Kobayashi on his out lap he was unable to make up places on new tyres.

Completing the points scorers were Cerumo/Inging drivers Sena Sakaguchi and Toshiki Oyu, who swapped places on the last lap as Sakaguchi swept around the outside at 130R, and Nakajima Racing’s Ren Sato.

Nakajima Racing missed out on overhauling TOM’S for third in the teams’ standings, not helped by Fraga starting last after a mysterious electrical shutdown in qualifying.

Fraga could only recover to 14th in the race, but kept hold of third in the drivers’ standings.

TOM’S endured a disastrous final race of the season as Formula 2-bound Sho Tsuboi damaged his front wing after contact with Yuto Nomura’s B-Max Racing car, forcing him into an early stop for a new nose on his way to 19th place.

Sacha Fenestraz meanwhile was a lowly 20th after spinning on cold tyres on his out lap and clipping Nomura, damaging his nose in the process.

Super Formula Suzuka: Race 2

All Stats

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement 1

T. Nojiri Team Mugen Autobacs

16 31

52'38.935

1 20 2

K. Ohta Dandelion Racing

6 31

+2.527

52'41.462

2.527 1 15 3

A. Iwasa Team Mugen Autobacs

1 31

+20.601

52'59.536

18.074 1 11 4

N. Fukuzumi NTT Docomo Business Rookie

14 31

+22.288

53'01.223

1.687 1 8 5

T. Makino Dandelion Racing

5 31

+23.211

53'02.146

0.923 1 6 6

K. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC

7 31

+24.429

53'03.364

1.218 1 5 7

L. Browning Realize Kondo Racing

3 31

+26.604

53'05.539

2.175 1 4 8

S. Sakaguchi Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging

38 31

+38.376

53'17.311

11.772 1 3 9

T. Oyu Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging

39 31

+38.686

53'17.621

0.310 1 2 10

R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing

64 31

+38.938

53'17.873

0.252 1 1 11

K. Yamashita KCMG

8 31

+42.001

53'20.936

3.063 1 12

Y. Nomura San-Ei Gen with B-Max

50 31

+46.665

53'25.600

4.664 1 13

C. Wurz Team Goh

53 31

+47.186

53'26.121

0.521 1 14

I. Fraga PONOS Nakajima Racing

65 31

+47.277

53'26.212

0.091 1 15

R. Staněk Navikuru Buzz MK Racing

97 31

+56.754

53'35.689

9.477 1 16

G. Alesi KCMG

9 31

+59.029

53'37.964

2.275 1 17

R. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC

28 31

+1'11.041

53'49.976

12.012 1 18

U. Sasahara Realize Kondo Racing

4 31

+1'22.164

54'01.099

11.123 1 19

S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S

36 30

+1 Lap

52'44.781

1 Lap 2 20

S. Fenestraz Vantelin Team TOM'S

37 30

+1 Lap

53'09.344

24.563 2 21

J. Noda Hazama Ando Triple Tree Racing

10 27

+4 Laps

52'51.141

3 Laps 2 22

N. Matsushita Delightworks Racing

22 26

+5 Laps

48'15.855

1 Lap 3 23

S. Koide ThreeBond Racing

12 22

+9 Laps

42'19.063

4 Laps 3 24

T. Suzuki Wecars Impul with SDG

19 19

+12 Laps

53'12.417

3 Laps 2 View full results

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Previous article Super Formula Suzuka: Kakunoshin Ohta secures title in dramatic fashion as Ayumu Iwasa wins Race 1

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