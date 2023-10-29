Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Liam Lawson kept his faint Super Formula title hopes alive by annexing a first pole position for Sunday's final race of the season at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Team Mugen driver Lawson set a best lap of 1m36.442s to take the top spot in qualifying for the first time this year, beating nearest rival Kakunoshin Ota by a little under two tenths of a second.

The three bonus points mean that Lawson closes to within 12 points of championship leader Ritomo Miyata, who failed to score by qualifying fourth, ahead of Sunday afternoon's race.

Lawson's Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri qualified third, falling short of pole by a little under three tenths, but the sole bonus point he picks up means he and Miyata are now split by 4.5 points with 20 left on the table.

 

Nojiri faced the disadvantage of coming through Q1 Group A, which he topped narrowly from Dandelion driver Ota, while Lawson laid down a marker by topping Group B ahead of Miyata.

TOM'S driver Miyata made a crucial error on his hot lap in Q2, suffering a major oversteer moment exiting Spoon Curve, as he ended up almost four tenths slower than poleman Lawson.

Read Also:

Sho Tsuboi was fifth-fastest for Inging ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita, who picked up his best grid slot of the year in sixth as he aims to score B-Max Racing's first points of a miserable season.

Yuji Kunimoto likewise registered a season-best qualifying result of seventh for KCMG ahead of the two Impul cars, Yuhi Sekiguchi qualifying ahead of Ryo Hirakawa.

Completing the order in Q2 were Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), Nirei Fukuzumi (ThreeBond) and Ren Sato in the sole Nakajima Racing car.

Kamui Kobayashi dropped out of Q1 in what could well be his final Super Formula appearance for KCMG, and will start 13th on the grid.

TGM Grand Prix substitute Riki Okusa could only manage 18th on the grid and will start one place behind team-mate Cem Bolukbasi.

Suzuka Super Formula - Q2 results (Round 9):

     
Driver Info
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand L. Lawson Team Mugen 15 3

1'36.442

216.764
2 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 3

+0.171

1'36.613

0.171 216.380
3 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 1 3

+0.262

1'36.704

0.091 216.177
4 Japan R. Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 4

+0.375

1'36.817

0.113 215.924
5 Japan S. Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 38 3

+0.535

1'36.977

0.160 215.568
6 Japan N. Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 50 3

+0.546

1'36.988

0.011 215.544
7 Japan Y. Kunimoto Team KCMG 18 3

+0.631

1'37.073

0.085 215.355
8 Japan Y. Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 4

+1.061

1'37.503

0.430 214.405
9 Japan R. Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 3

+1.089

1'37.531

0.028 214.344
10 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 3

+1.319

1'37.761

0.230 213.839
11 Japan N. Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 12 3

+1.326

1'37.768

0.007 213.824
12 Japan R. Sato TCS Nakajima Racing 65 3

+1.392

1'37.834

0.066 213.680
View full results

 

shares
comments
Previous article Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash
Next article Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata beats Lawson to title, Ota wins finale
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

F1 Formula 1
Suzuka II

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe