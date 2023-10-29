Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole
Liam Lawson kept his faint Super Formula title hopes alive by annexing a first pole position for Sunday's final race of the season at Suzuka.
Team Mugen driver Lawson set a best lap of 1m36.442s to take the top spot in qualifying for the first time this year, beating nearest rival Kakunoshin Ota by a little under two tenths of a second.
The three bonus points mean that Lawson closes to within 12 points of championship leader Ritomo Miyata, who failed to score by qualifying fourth, ahead of Sunday afternoon's race.
Lawson's Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri qualified third, falling short of pole by a little under three tenths, but the sole bonus point he picks up means he and Miyata are now split by 4.5 points with 20 left on the table.
Nojiri faced the disadvantage of coming through Q1 Group A, which he topped narrowly from Dandelion driver Ota, while Lawson laid down a marker by topping Group B ahead of Miyata.
TOM'S driver Miyata made a crucial error on his hot lap in Q2, suffering a major oversteer moment exiting Spoon Curve, as he ended up almost four tenths slower than poleman Lawson.
Sho Tsuboi was fifth-fastest for Inging ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita, who picked up his best grid slot of the year in sixth as he aims to score B-Max Racing's first points of a miserable season.
Yuji Kunimoto likewise registered a season-best qualifying result of seventh for KCMG ahead of the two Impul cars, Yuhi Sekiguchi qualifying ahead of Ryo Hirakawa.
Completing the order in Q2 were Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), Nirei Fukuzumi (ThreeBond) and Ren Sato in the sole Nakajima Racing car.
- Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Kamui Kobayashi dropped out of Q1 in what could well be his final Super Formula appearance for KCMG, and will start 13th on the grid.
TGM Grand Prix substitute Riki Okusa could only manage 18th on the grid and will start one place behind team-mate Cem Bolukbasi.
Suzuka Super Formula - Q2 results (Round 9):
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Lawson Team Mugen
|15
|3
|
1'36.442
|216.764
|2
|K. Ohta Dandelion Racing
|6
|3
|
+0.171
1'36.613
|0.171
|216.380
|3
|T. Nojiri Team Mugen
|1
|3
|
+0.262
1'36.704
|0.091
|216.177
|4
|R. Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S
|37
|4
|
+0.375
1'36.817
|0.113
|215.924
|5
|S. Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
|38
|3
|
+0.535
1'36.977
|0.160
|215.568
|6
|N. Matsushita B-Max Racing Team
|50
|3
|
+0.546
1'36.988
|0.011
|215.544
|7
|Y. Kunimoto Team KCMG
|18
|3
|
+0.631
1'37.073
|0.085
|215.355
|8
|Y. Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|19
|4
|
+1.061
1'37.503
|0.430
|214.405
|9
|R. Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|20
|3
|
+1.089
1'37.531
|0.028
|214.344
|10
|T. Makino Dandelion Racing
|5
|3
|
+1.319
1'37.761
|0.230
|213.839
|11
|N. Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing
|12
|3
|
+1.326
1'37.768
|0.007
|213.824
|12
|R. Sato TCS Nakajima Racing
|65
|3
|
+1.392
1'37.834
|0.066
|213.680
|View full results
