Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Nojiri concerned for finale after "really bad" practice Next / Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Super Formula / Suzuka II Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri puts one hand on title with pole

Tomoki Nojiri took a major step towards his second Super Formula title by scoring pole position for Saturday's penultimate round of the season at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri puts one hand on title with pole

Mugen driver Nojiri's fifth pole of the season gives him three bonus points, putting him 35 points ahead of nearest championship rival Sacha Fenestraz with 43 left to play for over the remainder of the weekend.

With neither Fenestraz nor Ryo Hirakawa scoring any bonus points, it means that a third-place finish on Saturday afternoon would be enough for Nojiri to claim the crown in advance of Sunday's finale.

Nojiri struggled to a lowly 16th place in Friday's free practice session, which he described as "really bad", but overnight setup changes appeared to pay dividends as he made it through his Q1 group relatively comfortably in fourth, albeit 0.239s slower than pacesetter Ritomo Miyata.

He then set a 1m36.020s in the Q2 pole shootout to jump to the top of the leaderboard and boost his chances of becoming Super Formula's first back-to-back champion since Tsugio Matsuda in 2008.

TOM'S driver Miyata proved Nojiri's nearest rival, but lost time in the final sector of his hot lap and fell 0.242s short of a first career pole.

Toshiki Oyu, who topped Friday practice, was third-fastest for Nakajima Racing, a further 0.074s back, followed by Sho Tsuboi (Inging) and the second Mugen car of Ukyo Sasahara.

Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) topped his Q1 group but couldn't replicate that speed in Q2, leaving him sixth on the grid ahead of Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima).

Similarly to Makino, title contender Hirakawa outpaced Nojiri in Q1 but managed only the 11th-fastest time in the pole shootout behind Ren Sato (Team Goh) and Nirei Fukuzumi (Drago Corse), the Impul driver ending up almost a full second slower than the points leader.

Fenestraz's hopes of bridging the points deficit to Nojiri took a major blow when he dropped out of Q1 for the first time this season.

The Franco-Argentine driver could only manage the ninth-fastest time in Q1 Group A, leaving him down in 17th on the grid, one place ahead of his Kondo Racing teammate Kenta Yamashita.

Giuliano Alesi likewise recorded his worst grid position of his first full season with TOM'S and will start from 19th place.

Saturday's penultimate round of the season is set to get underway at 2.30pm local time (GMT +9).

Suzuka Super Formula (Round 9) - Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'36.020
2 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'36.262 0.242
3 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'36.336 0.316
4 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'36.356 0.336
5 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'36.452 0.432
6 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'36.490 0.470
7 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 1'36.549 0.529
8 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'36.704 0.684
9 53 Japan Ren Sato
Team Goh 1'36.843 0.823
10 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'36.903 0.883
11 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 1'36.982 0.962
12 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 1'37.163 1.143
View full results

 

shares
comments
Nojiri concerned for finale after "really bad" practice
Previous article

Nojiri concerned for finale after "really bad" practice
Next article

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Live: F1 Mexican GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Mexican GP qualifying as it happens

Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City GP.

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole

Fresh off his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson will look for a second consecutive win starting on the pole Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2 in FP3 for Formula 1's 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5s adrift in third

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’

Mercedes believes it is an “exaggeration” for Red Bull to call its aerodynamic testing restriction “draconian” after being punished for exceeding Formula 1’s budget cap last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.