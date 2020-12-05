Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP3 in
07 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka / Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race
By:

Naoki Yamamoto took a first win of the Super Formula season in an incident-strewn first leg of this weekend's Suzuka double header, as pre-race points leader Ryo Hirakawa was caught up in a major crash.

From pole, Dandelion Honda driver Yamamoto was never seriously threatened in a race that featured three safety car periods caused by crashes, with the last of those sending the cars of Hirakawa and Ukyo Sasahara heavily into the barriers at Turn 1.

Mugen driver Sasahara was defending fourth place at the end of lap 23, following the second safety car period, from the cars of Sho Tsuboi, Kamui Kobayashi and Hirakawa, who had recovered to seventh from the back of the grid.

As Sasahara got a poor exit out of the final chicane defending from Tsuboi, he was drafted by all three of his pursuers, who entered Turn 1 four-wide.

Hirakawa was on the very inside, with Sasahara to his left, but Sasahara jinked the other way approaching the corner and collided with Tsuboi - pitching the Red Bull-liveried car into the barriers at high-speed on its side, and also collecting Hirakawa.

Both Sasahara and Hirakawa were able to escape their cars apparently uninjured, while Tsuboi sustained a puncture and broken front wing in the collision.

How the race unfolded

Poleman Yamamoto's task at the start was made easier by fellow front-row starter Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) suffering an apparent electrical issue on his way to the grid, which forced him to drop from second to the rear of the field ahead of the start.

That cleared the way for an early Dandelion Racing one-two as Yamamoto led Nirei Fukuzumi, and after an early caution - caused by Tadasuke Makino crashing at Dunlop Corner on the first lap - Yamamoto proceeded to build up a two-second gap out front.

On lap nine of 28 however, Fukuzumi slowed with a terminal issue, promoting KCMG driver Kobayashi to the role of Yamamoto's nearest challenger until he stopped on lap 13.

Yamamoto meanwhile left his pitstop until lap 18, and on the following lap the safety car was out again, this time for Nobuharu Matsushita crashing heavily at 130R.

While several cars were still to pit at this point, led by Tsuboi, Yamamoto was comfortably back in front by the time the race resumed on lap 23, aided by a slow stop for Kobayashi.

However, the newly-crowned SUPER GT still had to survive one more restart with two laps to go following the Turn 1 clash between Sasahara and Hirakawa, this time with TOM'S man Kazuki Nakajima his nearest pursuer.

Yamamoto managed to pull out a margin of 1.3s over Nakajima to secure his first win since last year's Sugo race and move four points clear of Hirakawa in the standings.

Yuji Kunimoto profited from a good stop to score his first podium since 2018 and lead a three-four for KCMG ahead of Kobayashi.

Nick Cassidy was fifth for TOM'S, keeping himself within nine points of the championship lead, followed by the late-stopping Inging car of Hiroaki Ishiura.

Nojiri managed to salvage four points for seventh from the back of the grid, also stopping late, while the points finishers were completed by Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima) and Kondo Racing pair Kenta Yamashita and Sacha Fenestraz.

Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) was a non-starter after his car stopped on the first warm-up lap, triggering an extra formation lap sequence and cutting the race distance by two laps.

Results to follow

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

Previous article

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams

Triple Eight lands new race engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight lands new race engineer

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race
Super Formula Super Formula / Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race

Win a new iPhone 12 Pro with Motorsport Rewards
General General / Special feature

Win a new iPhone 12 Pro with Motorsport Rewards

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

Sakhir GP: Russell stays on top in FP2, Bottas 11th
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Sakhir GP: Russell stays on top in FP2, Bottas 11th

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race
SF Super Formula / Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams

8h
2
Supercars

Triple Eight lands new race engineer

6h
3
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race

33min
4
General

Win a new iPhone 12 Pro with Motorsport Rewards

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto wins crash-filed race

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka
SF

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka II Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Dec 3, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka II Race

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Dec 3, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka Race

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights 01:53
Super Formula
Nov 15, 2020

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.