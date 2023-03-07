Subscribe
Previous / Yamashita targets early racing comeback from back fracture Next / Red Bull’s Lawson feels “in the mix” after Super Formula testing
Super Formula Testing report

Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes

Kamui Kobayashi topped the second and final day of official Super Formula pre-season testing at Suzuka on Tuesday, as reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri suffered a rare crash that left him down in 16th place.

Jamie Klein
By:
Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes

KCMG Toyota driver Kobayashi set the best time of the day at the end of the two-hour afternoon session amid a flurry of lap times set on new tyres, heading the order with a 1m36.183s effort.

That was a tenth faster than he managed on the opening day of the test, but a little over two tenths shy of the benchmark established by Nojiri on Monday.

After topping the first day of running, Nojiri's afternoon session was interrupted by a crash at Turn 6 that brought out the red flags. His Team Mugen machine appeared to suffer little damage in the impact, and he was able to rejoin the track for the closing 15 minutes.

Nonetheless, the two-time champion did not improve his best time, with his fastest lap from the morning session leaving him 16th and over a second off the pace set by Kobayashi.

Toshiki Oyu was second-fastest for the rebranded TGM Grand Prix squad, albeit 0.385s behind Kobayashi, while Ryo Hirakawa - celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday - was third for Team Impul.

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson was an encouraging fifth-fastest and within half a second of the pace in his Team Mugen machine, just behind the TOM'S car of Ritomo Miyata.

The morning session was topped by a surprise face in the form of Rookie Racing's Kazuya Oshima, who failed to score a single point last season. His best time of 1m36.817s left him seventh overall behind Dandelion Racing's Tadasuke Makino.

Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE

Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto was second-fastest in the morning for Nakajima Racing and ninth overall behind Dandelion substitute driver Hiroki Otsu, followed by Yuji Kunimoto in the second of the KCMG cars.

Of the other rookies, Raoul Hyman was 20th for B-Max Racing, albeit much closer to the pace than he had been on Monday, while Cem Bolukbasi was three seconds off the pace in 21st after appearing to suffer a problem with his TGM Grand Prix car in the morning.

Besides Nojiri, the only other driver to cause a red flag was Nakajima Racing's Ren Sato, who went off at Turn 7 (formerly Dunlop corner) late in the morning session. The damage was sufficient to leave him out of action for the rest of the day.

In between the two Super Formula sessions, Super Formula Lights held its first official test session of the year. TOM'S driver Seita Nonaka led team-mate Hibiki Taira, while Enzo Trulli was best of the international drivers in fifth.

Two more Lights sessions take place on Wednesday, but for the Super Formula field the next track action will be free practice for the opening round at Fuji Speedway on April 7-9.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. No. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon
1 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi KCMG/Toyota 1'38.219 1'36.183
2 53 Japan Toshiki Oyu TGM/Honda 1'37.412 1'36.568
3 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1'37.969 1'36.632
4 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata TOM'S/Toyota 1'37.405 1'36.642
5 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson Mugen/Honda 1'37.561 1'36.663
6 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'37.854 1'36.735
7 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima Rookie/Toyota 1'36.817 1'37.122
8 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 1'37.656 1'36.887
9 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1'37.037 1'40.501
10 4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka Kondo/Toyota 1'38.921 1'37.048
11 3 Japan Ukyo Sasahara Kondo/Toyota 1'37.482 1'37.115
12 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1'37.185 1'37.983
13 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi Inging/Toyota 1'37.374 1'37.208
14 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'37.230 1'37.211
15 65 Japan Ren Sato Nakajima/Honda 1'37.259 no time
16 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1'37.330 1'40.335
17 36 France Giuliano Alesi TOM'S/Toyota 1'37.869 1'37.371
18 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1'37.524 1'37.432
19 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1'37.488 1'37.582
20 51 United Kingdom Raoul Hyman B-Max/Honda 1'39.858 1'37.535
21 55 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi TGM/Honda 1'39.408 1'39.232
22 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond/Honda 1'38.846 1'39.330
shares
comments

Yamashita targets early racing comeback from back fracture

Red Bull’s Lawson feels “in the mix” after Super Formula testing
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Can Nissan’s flagship SUPER GT car bounce back from sub-par 2022?

Can Nissan’s flagship SUPER GT car bounce back from sub-par 2022?

Super GT

Can Nissan’s flagship SUPER GT car bounce back from sub-par 2022? Can Nissan’s flagship SUPER GT car bounce back from sub-par 2022?

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter" Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

WRC WRC

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Super Formula

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.