ThreeBond takes over Drago Corse Super Formula entry

The one-car Honda team will now race under the 'ThreeBond Racing' banner that was last used in All-Japan Formula 3 in 2019, having participated as 'ThreeBond Drago Corse' previously.

While ThreeBond's formal association with Drago Corse has come to an end, team owner Ryo Michigami remains involved and will stay on as team manager for the revamped outfit.

Fukuzumi goes into his second season with the team, having made the move from Dandelion Racing at the end of 2021, and will be engineered by veteran Hitoshi Iyoki, who ran the #12 car when it was driven by Tatiana Calderon during the 2020 and '21 seasons.

Honda's junior programme boss Masakazu Abe serves as team director, while Koudai Tsukakoshi, who deputised for Calderon on several occasions, will join the squad in an advisory role.

A fresh orange-and-black livery has been revealed that replaces the previous black, white and red scheme that had been in use since 2020.

Although the new colour scheme bears a resemblance to that of the McLaren Formula 1 team, it is intended to be a throwback to the 1970s machinery that ThreeBond sponsored in the Fuji Grand Champion Series.

"This year, together with the introduction of the SF23 car, the livery has changed significantly, so I would like to turn over a new leaf with this orange base design," commented Fukuzumi, whose best finish last year was eighth at Sugo.

"The new design is inspired by the [Fuji] Grand Champion era, when ThreeBond began its activities in motorsport. I haven't seen it on the actual car yet, so I am really looking forward to seeing it.

"With a stronger team structure, we will seek good results in our second year together, and do our best as a team to show you an even stronger ThreeBond Racing, so I look forward to your support again this season."