TOM’S braced for points swing towards Lawson at Motegi

TOM’S is bracing for the Super Formula title battle to swing back in favour of Liam Lawson in this weekend’s race at Motegi, a ‘bogey’ track for Ritomo Miyata.

Jamie Klein
By:
Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

With three rounds left this season, TOM’S driver Miyata sits a single point clear of Mugen rival Lawson in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull junior Lawson celebrated his third win of the season last month at Fuji, boosting his chances of becoming Super Formula’s first rookie champion since Ralf Schumacher back in 1996, while Miyata led the charge for Toyota engine users at Fuji in third.

TOM’S boss Jun Yamada expects another strong outing for the Honda-powered contingent at the stop-start Motegi track, saying his team’s hopes are pinned on the double-header finale at Suzuka in October.

“I would say that rather than being a bad track for Miyata, it’s a bad track for Toyota,” Yamada told Motorsport.com. “It looks like Liam will be strong there. 

“The Honda-powered cars will be strong at Motegi, so it’s probably going to come down to Suzuka. We can be confident, the car is working well… but thinking about the points situation, it’s like Motegi is the opening race, so it’s all about what we do from now on.”

Miyata has never finished higher than eighth at Motegi in four attempts, and the track was the scene of by far his worst qualifying performance of last year as he started way down in 19th place in the second race of the weekend.

 

TOM’S meanwhile hasn’t won a race at Motegi since Kazuki Nakajima’s triumph at the track all the way back in 2013.

“I don’t think it’s to do with his driving style, it’s just something he feels,” said Yamada when asked why Miyata struggles at Motegi. “Also, TOM’S hasn’t historically been that strong at Motegi. I think it’s just that. 

“If we prepare the car properly, I’m sure Ritomo can be fast there. Assuming that Liam wins, then Ritomo needs to at least be on the podium. 

“If he can win, of course I want him to win… the goal is always to win, so if he can win at Motegi and Suzuka, that would be ideal. But he at least has to be second or third. If he can’t finish on the podium, Suzuka will be pretty tough.”

A lacklustre run to eighth last time out at Fuji for reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri looks to have turned the championship fight into a two-horse race between Miyata and Lawson.

Nojiri sits 25 points behind Miyata ahead of Motegi, with 23 up for grabs in each of the remaining three rounds including qualifying bonus points.

Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.

