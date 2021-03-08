Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

By:
, News Editor

Giuliano Alesi could make his Super Formula debut as soon as this season for TOM’S if Kazuki Nakajima misses races for his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments.

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

TOM’S team director Jun Yamada told Motorsport.com that ex-Formula 2 racer Alesi, who is racing for the team in Super Formula Lights this season, is a candidate to step in for Nakajima later in the year should Japan’s current quarantine restrictions remain in place.

Toyota racer Nakajima had initially been expected to skip next month’s Fuji Speedway season opener because of a clash with the Portimao WEC opener, but last week’s revised WEC calendar means there are no more direct clashes between the two series.

However, the Sugo and Motegi rounds of Super Formula follow a week on from the new dates for the rescheduled Portimao WEC race and the Le Mans 24 Hours respectively, meaning that the current 14-day quarantine would prevent Nakajima taking part in those races.

“He will be able to drive in the opening round of Super Formula,” Yamada said of Nakajima. “But after that his schedule is very tight and I'm not sure what we’ll do.

“We thought about potential replacements [for the full season], but most of them were European drivers, and they are not allowed to come to Japan now, so we had to go with Kazuki. Also, from a marketing point of view, we couldn’t give up Kazuki easily."

Kazuki Nakajima, TOM'S

Kazuki Nakajima, TOM'S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Asked if Alesi could step in, Yamada replied: “He is here in Japan and has Japanese nationality. We haven’t given up on using European drivers, but given the current situation, I think we could use Alesi, who has raced in Formula 2 before.”

Read Also:

Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi will both miss this week’s Suzuka pre-season test as they are forced to serve quarantine following a recent Toyota Hypercar test at Paul Ricard.

Alesi will be present at Suzuka anyway for his first SF Lights test, and could be called up to fill in for the absent Nakajima for his first taste of Super Formula machinery in order to prepare him for any future race outings.

One of Alesi’s SF Lights teammates, Kazuko Kotaka, is set to replace Kobayashi at KCMG, while Yuichi Nakayama will likely fill in for the absent Sacha Fenestraz at Kondo Racing.

Additionally, Tadasuke Makino is expected to miss the Suzuka test as he continues his recovery from meningitis. Ukyo Sasahara, who lost his seat at Team Mugen for this season, has been linked to taking his place at the Dandelion Racing Honda squad.

The entry list published last week revealed that B-Max Racing won't be taking part in the test, reducing the field to 18 cars for the two days of running on March 11-12.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

Previous article

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Giuliano Alesi
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

2
Supercars

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

4h
3
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

4
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

5
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Latest news
Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
SF

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

55m
Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
SF

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

5h
B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
SF

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

Mar 4, 2021
Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
SFL

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad

Mar 4, 2021
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
SF

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Feb 26, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Giuliano Alesi
Alesi: Japan offered best opportunity after F2 exit
Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi: Japan offered best opportunity after F2 exit

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad

Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation
Super GT / Breaking news

Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation

More from
TOM'S
Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

Fenestraz set for Cassidy's TOM'S Super GT seat
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set for Cassidy's TOM'S Super GT seat

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Trending Today

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Sam Michael joins Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Sam Michael joins Triple Eight

Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert calls out social media bullies

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Latest news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
SFL Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.