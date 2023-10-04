As revealed by Motorsport.com in July, Super Formula is set to outlaw open damper development, a core part of the single-seater series’ philosophy for many years, for the 2024 campaign and mandate standardised dampers.

Paddock sources have indicated that Ohlins is poised to become the sole supplier for dampers, although the championship itself has not yet made any announcement.

The current dominant team in Super Formula, Team Mugen is one of several teams using so-called 'six-way' dampers that have more options for adjustability than conventional dampers, but which will be outlawed in 2024.

Impul does not make use of this technology, but despite this Hirakawa believes that Mugen will most likely be just as strong relative to the competition once all teams are using the same dampers.

“Mugen and other teams that are using six-way dampers, I can understand why they are unhappy,” Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. “Most of them were fast at Motegi.

“I hope it makes it more even, but I am sure that they [Mugen] have learned a lot, and that they will be strong even with the fixed dampers. Impul is not so strong in this area.

“I don’t know if there will be less of a gap to the top teams, but I don’t think so at the moment. The strongest teams will still be strong and the weakest teams will be weak.”

TOM’S driver Miyata meanwhile said he feels that the move to common dampers will make little difference while Super Formula remains a multi-engine series.

Miyata is the only Toyota engine user to have won a race this season, and expressed his frustration during the Fuji round in July at what he perceives to be an imbalance between the performance of the Toyota unit and the Honda powerplant.

“Already we are using different engines, Honda and Toyota,” said Miyata. “Honda is tuned by Mugen, and Toyota is tuned by Ogawa. So there’s already a difference. And Honda’s engine tuner runs its own team.

“If we use the same dampers, there won’t be much change. Maybe there will be slightly different team performance [compared to now], but it’s not like everyone will be equal.”

While a potential reduction in budgets has been cited as a factor in favour of common dampers, Miyata also highlighted the fact that many teams will have to purchase new dampers to meet the new regulations.

“Maybe if we have to use the same dampers, the teams have to buy them,” said the points leader. “It’s already difficult for the costs. Maybe the teams don’t want to do that.”

