Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
News

Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note

Toyota World Endurance Championship drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Kamui Kobayashi both suffered disappointing ends to their respective Super Formula seasons at Suzuka last weekend.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Team Impul's Hirakawa could manage no better than sixth in the final race of the 2023 campaign, after qualifying ninth and then spending the first half of the race stuck behind the slower KCMG machine of Yuji Kunimoto.

Post-race, Hirakawa said he was baffled by his lack of one-lap pace after a relatively strong showing in qualifying for Saturday’s first race, when he was second-fastest in his Q1 group.

His chances of progress were then further hampered by an issue with the gear shift indicator lights on his steering wheel while the Overtake System (OTS) was active.

“We have no idea what happened in qualifying,” Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. “[On Saturday] I had a good qualifying, I made a mistake in Q2 and I missed a chance for the front row, but [on Sunday] my lap in Q2 felt ok, but the gap was one second…

“In the race, the pace itself was good, but the team made a mistake setting up the shift lights for the OTS. I think they changed something within Toyota, but the team didn’t realise.

“At first I thought the OTS was broken. It took me 15 or 20 laps to work out that the lights were wrong. I tried to catch up after that, but I lost too much time in the beginning, I used too many seconds of OTS and I didn’t have enough for the end.”

 

Hirakawa ended up fifth in the standings in what could well be his final year in Super Formula for the foreseeable future, as his new McLaren Formula 1 reserve role means it is likely he will step away from the Japanese series next year.

The 29-year-old admitted to frustration that the Impul team could never fully get on top of this year’s SF23 package, especially over a single lap.

“I’m disappointed about this year,” said Hirakawa. “We tried everything to find how to manage this new car and the new tyres, but we never could. The good point was that the race pace was always good, but qualifying, we just had zero ideas. 

“Even my team-mate [Yuhi Sekiguchi] didn’t score any points. It’s been a bad year for the team.”

Kobayashi claims no decision made on future

Kobayashi’s 2023 season concluded with a lowly 17th-place finish, which followed the KCMG driver stalling in the pits and dropping virtually to the back of the field.

Combined with eighth place in the shortened first race of the Suzuka weekend, it left the ex-Formula 1 driver 11th in the final standings - an improvement on his dismal 2022 season but still far away from his career best ranking of sixth.

“Things just didn’t go well at all,” said Kobayashi. “The final race looked quite promising but it didn’t turn out that way. It was a weekend where nothing went our way.

“To be honest, it’s been a tough season. I really thought we could do more.”

 

After the previous round at Motegi, where a pitstop mistake by his KCMG team cost him a chance of a long-awaited first victory, Kobayashi made comments implying he would most likely call time on his Super Formula career at the end of the year.

Asked at Suzuka if he had given any further thought to the matter, Kobayashi claimed that a final decision on his was still to be made.

“I haven’t thought about it deeply yet,” said Kobayashi. “But honestly, for a team like ours, there are hardly any chances to win. The top teams are always winning, and there’s almost no chance for us. If we don’t take our chances when they come, we will never win.

“It would be nice to win at least once. I’d like to be able to dispel the question of why I can’t win in Super Formula even though I won in so many other categories.”

Hirakawa and Kobayashi now head to Bahrain, where they will battle it out for the WEC drivers’ title with their respective Toyota crews in Saturday’s eight-hour finale.

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat
Next article Lawson: Red Bull wants me on F1 stand-by in 2024
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Iannone "surprised" by early testing pace on Ducati Superbike

Iannone "surprised" by early testing pace on Ducati Superbike

World Superbike
Jerez October testing

Iannone "surprised" by early testing pace on Ducati Superbike Iannone "surprised" by early testing pace on Ducati Superbike

Sato, Nakajima stun Suzuka fans with rare ‘reverse’ demo run

Sato, Nakajima stun Suzuka fans with rare ‘reverse’ demo run

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Sato, Nakajima stun Suzuka fans with rare ‘reverse’ demo run Sato, Nakajima stun Suzuka fans with rare ‘reverse’ demo run

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Kamui Kobayashi
More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

WEC

Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

WEC
Fuji

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

KCMG
More from
KCMG
Kobayashi suggests he's ready to give up on Super Formula

Kobayashi suggests he's ready to give up on Super Formula

Super Formula
Motegi

Kobayashi suggests he's ready to give up on Super Formula Kobayashi suggests he's ready to give up on Super Formula

Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Super Formula
Suzuka

Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Latest news

Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"

Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy" Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"

F1 drivers now banned from pitlane blocking amid FIA impeding clampdown

F1 drivers now banned from pitlane blocking amid FIA impeding clampdown

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers now banned from pitlane blocking amid FIA impeding clampdown F1 drivers now banned from pitlane blocking amid FIA impeding clampdown

2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch 2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch

FIA: Central European Rally has time to address WRC driver itinerary concerns

FIA: Central European Rally has time to address WRC driver itinerary concerns

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

FIA: Central European Rally has time to address WRC driver itinerary concerns FIA: Central European Rally has time to address WRC driver itinerary concerns

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe