Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu / Fuji 24 Hours News

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

By:
, News Editor

Toyota has said it wants to use motorsport to promote hydrogen as a viable alternative to electric cars following a successful debut for its hydrogen-powered Corolla Sport in last weekend's Fuji 24 Hours.

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

The Rookie Racing-entered Corolla, which burns compressed hydrogen in its turbocharged 1.6-litre inline three-cylinder engine, completed a total of 358 laps in the Super Taikyu blue riband race at an average speed of 67.963km/h - less than half of the laps of the race-winning Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship star Kamui Kobayashi and Toyota president Akio Toyoda, an occasional racer under the name 'Morizo', were among the six drivers sharing duties at the wheel of the ST-Q class entry, along with SUPER GT racers Hiroaki Ishiura, Takuto Iguchi and Takamitsu Matsui, and Super Taikyu specialist Masahiro Sasaki.

The Corolla completed the race with 35 pitstops (giving an average stint length of 10.2 laps), which were estimated to take around seven minutes each - meaning the car spent around four hours refuelling. Further time was also lost in the pits repairing an electrical issue in the night.

A special refuelling zone was set up in the paddock outside of the pitlane, with two large trucks and a series of tanks supplying the compressed hydrogen needed for the car to be able to complete the distance.

Hydrogen refuelling station

Hydrogen refuelling station

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sasaki set the car's fastest lap of 2m04.059s, slightly faster than the best lap set in the slowest ST-5 class (for modified production cars with a displacement of 1,500cc or less), but around 24 seconds slower than the outright fastest lap.

Toyoda said he hopes to use the Corolla project to accelerate the development of hydrogen cars, and show they can also play a role in helping societies reduce their carbon emissions alongside electric vehicles.

"The goal is simply to become carbon neutral," said Toyoda. "Since we made this statement, I, as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, have been asking the government to take the correct steps and increase the number of carbon-neutral options.

"This is because, if all cars become battery-electric, one million jobs will be lost in Japan.

"I believe we have an opportunity to demonstrate one of these [alternative] options here in motorsports. I want to tell the world there is also this option to become carbon neutral."

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The Corolla differs from most other hydrogen motorsport projects, such as the ACO's 'Mission H24' programme, in that it uses an internal combustion engine and not a fuel cell. This means it produces a noise not dissimilar to a traditional gasoline-powered power unit.

Kobayashi, who made a single Formula E outing in the Hong Kong round of the 2017/18 season, said he hoped this would make hydrogen cars more appealing to fans than electric cars.

"I've raced petrol, hybrid and electric cars in the past and I thought, 'I really want this [hydrogen] to be used in motorsport in future'," said Kobayashi.

"The biggest problem with electric cars is the lack of noise. When I drove in FE, I was shocked to be able to hear the fans [over the electric motor]. But this car makes a noise. I really think it has a future."

Kamui Kobayashi, #32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

Kamui Kobayashi, #32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Subaru SUPER GT regular Iguchi added: "I wouldn't know that I was driving a hydrogen car [if I wasn't told], and even now I can't quite believe it. It feels exactly like a normal car.

"I can control the car as I like, and I can feel the exhaust sound, engine sound, and vibration when I press the accelerator. I think it's amazing that we can do this while considering the environment."

Toyota Gazoo Racing president Koji Sato said that Toyota had adapted the engine from the GR Yaris road car for its hydrogen-powered Corolla, but with a decreased power output for durability reasons.

He explained hydrogen burns seven times faster than regular gasoline, putting much more strain on the engine's components, and that finding a way to make the engine lighter will be key to future performance gains.

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

"You don't need to do anything special to make a hydrogen engine; you can make a hydrogen engine by applying existing technology," Sato said. "Since it is loaded with safety and measuring equipment, it weighs about 200kg, so we will aim to reduce the weight and improve fuel efficiency.

"We could have done something different if we brought a 'polished' engine specifically for racing and aimed to win. But we are not trying to do that, we are trying to be carbon-neutral and show how we can connect existing automotive technology to the future."

GTNET Motor Sports secured a third overall Fuji 24 Hours win in four years, adding to its 2018 and '19 victories, with Takayuki Aoki, Kiyoto Fujinami, Natsu Sakaguchi and Nobuyuki Oyagi sharing the team's Daishin-liveried Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 (pictured below).

They finished 42 laps ahead of the next-best GT3 car, D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage of Satoshi Hoshino, Tomonobu Fujii and Tsubasa Kondo, and 35 laps on the ST-1 class-winning KTM X Bow that finished second overall.

 

shares
comments
Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours

Previous article

Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Taikyu
Event Fuji 24 Hours
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

17h
2
Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

1h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

12h
5
World Superbike

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

36min
Latest news
Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours
S-Tk

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

1h
Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours
S-Tk

Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours

May 12, 2021
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Feb 24, 2021
Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
S-Tk

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Sep 3, 2020
Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series
S-Tk

Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series

Jul 4, 2019
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes Autopolis
Super Formula

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races Aragon
World Superbike

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Supercars Supercars

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

Indy 500: Karam, Power, De Silvestro have made the race
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Karam, Power, De Silvestro have made the race

Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon thrilled by team, admits to nerves before qualifying

Latest news

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu

Kobayashi to race hydrogen Toyota in Fuji 24 Hours

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.