Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

shares
comments
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
By:

A entry list comprising a total of 44 cars has been revealed for the 2021 SUPER GT season.

This year's grid will be made up of 15 cars in the top GT500 class, while the GT300 category will be made up of 29 cars, a reduction of one compared to last year.

The make-up of the GT500 grid for the 2021 campaign was already known, with manufacturers Toyota, Honda and Nissan having all announced their plans last month.

Toyota is once again fielding six GR Supras, making it the best represented marque in the senior class, while Honda enters five NSX-GTs and Nissan sticks to running four GT-Rs.

Bridgestone supplies tyres for the majority of the class - nine cars - while rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop are set to support a pair of entries each.

The Mugen Honda entry does not have a tyre maker listed, but ran with Dunlop rubber at a private test at Okayama at the start of this month.

More teams confirmed in GT300, Michelin drops out

In the GT300 ranks, a few additional entries have been confirmed by the entry list on top of those that have already been announced.

Team Mach (Toyota 86 MC), Team Studie (BMW M6 GT3), Team Hitotsuyama (Audi R8 LMS), R'Qs Motor Sports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and the two-car JLOC Lamborghini Huracan squad will all return from last year.

Subaru is also listed with its still yet-to-be officially unveiled 2021-spec BRZ, with Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi returning as drivers.

Giuliano Alesi is notably missing from the entry list, but is expected to have at least some involvement in the Team Thailand Lexus programme.

The entry list appears to confirm that Michelin will not be involved in the GT300 class this year, with Bridgestone, Yokohama and Dunlop set for a three-way tyre war.

Michelin supplied two cars in GT300 last year, the LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3 and the D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

LM Corsa has switched to Dunlop for 2021 as it trades its Lexus for a Toyota GR Supra GT300, while D'station is not returning to SUPER GT following the dissolution of its partnership with Pacific Racing, which earlier on Thursday confirmed its 2021 plans.

As well as D'station, the Hong Kong-based X Works Audi team is also absent from the 2021 entry list, of last year's GT300 teams.

Team Mach and JLOC are the only teams still to announce their drivers for the season.

The entry list also confirms that just two of the so-called 'Mother chassis' cars, which are based around a standard Dome chassis, are present: the Team Mach Toyota and the Lotus Evora run jointly by Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28.

However, the number of JAF GT300 cars has increased to six, with the remainder of the field (21 cars) being made up by FIA GT3 machinery.

A total of 12 brands will be represented in GT300 this year: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lotus, Lexus, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Previous article

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

13h
2
TCR Australia

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

3
Supercars

Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

4
Formula E

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

13h
5
Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

11h
Latest news
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
SGT

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

4m
Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
SGT

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

4h
Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Feb 15, 2021
Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

Feb 15, 2021
De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
SGT

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Feb 13, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Vergne: LMP2 "investment" has paid off with Peugeot seat
WEC / Breaking news

Vergne: LMP2 "investment" has paid off with Peugeot seat

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

Trending Today

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Newcastle Supercars pit area facing redevelopment

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Latest news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.