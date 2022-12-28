Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar

The races in question are Rounds 6 and 7, to be held at Sugo and Autopolis respectively.

Predictably, SUPER GT has moved to avoid a clash between the Sugo race and the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship by shifting its annual trip to Japan's Tohoku region back a week to September 16-17.

The Autopolis round was previously scheduled for September 30-October 1, but will now instead take place two weeks later on October 14-15.

This creates a clash with Petit Le Mans, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale, although it does also eliminate an overlap with the GT World Challenge Europe curtain-closer in Barcelona.

The start of the season is still scheduled for April 15-16 at Okayama, with Motegi again set to host the final round of the eight-race season on November 4-5, three weeks after the revised Autopolis date.

Race distances for the 2023 season, as well as pre-season testing dates, have yet to be announced.

Updated 2023 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue Round 1 April 15-16 Okayama International Circuit Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway Round 3 June 3-4 Suzuka Circuit Round 4 August 5-6 Fuji Speedway Round 5 August 26-27 Suzuka Circuit Round 6 September 16-17 Sportsland Sugo Round 7 October 14-15 Autopolis Round 8 November 4-5 Mobility Resort Motegi