Subscribe
Previous / Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive
Super GT News

SUPER GT releases 42-car entry list for 2023 season

SUPER GT has released a 42-car entry list for the 2023 season, with 15 cars in the top GT500 class being joined by 27 cars in the GT300 division.

Jamie Klein
By:
SUPER GT releases 42-car entry list for 2023 season

A grid of 42 cars marks a reduction of one car compared to last season, although there was only one race, May's Fuji 450km, in which all 43 cars initially entered for the 2022 campaign actually took part.

As has been the case in recent years, Toyota has the most cars entered in the GT500 class with six GR Supras split between five teams, while Honda fields five cars and Nissan four.

Bridgestone serves as tyre supplier for 10 of the 15 cars in the top category, up from last year's nine, with Michelin and Yokohama both supplying two cars each and Dunlop reduced to a single car.

The #1 plate is back in use this season after a year's absence, with Nissan squad Team Impul electing to run the number in place of its usual #12 after Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine's title triumph last year.

There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having already announced their line-ups for the coming season.

Sacha Fenestraz's departure means there are now just three non-Japanese drivers in GT500, Baguette joined by TOM'S Toyota driver Giuliano Alesi and long-time NISMO servant Ronnie Quintarelli.

SUPER GT 2023 GT500 entry list: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

In the GT300 class, 27 cars are entered, with a total of nine different marques currently confirmed: Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lamborghini.

However, there is one entry with no confirmed car, that of Pacific Racing, which has maintained its slot on the grid despite the end of its partnership with CarGuy Racing and has no confirmed drivers.

Pacific CarGuy was the only team running Ferrari machinery last year and the Italian marque appears unlikely to be represented in 2023.

Elsewhere, Team LeMans, JLOC and R'Qs Motor Sports are all confirmed for 2023 campaigns despite having not made official announcements.

Team LeMans will continue to field its Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for Roberto Merhi and Yoshiaki Katayama, while two-car Lamborghini squad JLOC and Mercedes outfit R'Qs likewise maintain unchanged line-ups from 2022.

Other teams to have firmed up their plans in recent days include Inging, Shade Racing (both Toyota GR86 GT) and Max Racing (Toyota GR Supra GT).

GT300 stalwart Hiroki Katoh has stepped down as a full-time driver at Inging in favour of Toyota-backed youngster Hibiki Taira. Katoh will however serve as third driver and team principal for the coming campaign.

As things stand, there is just one 'Mother Chassis' car left on the grid in the form of the Team Mach Toyota 86 MC following Arnage Racing's switch to a Lexus RC F GT3 for the new season.

Yokohama remains the dominant tyre supplier in GT300, adding Yogibo Racing to its 16-strong roster. Dunlop continues with six cars, Bridgestone has reduced its commitment to four cars and Michelin again supplies just one car in the form of the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3.

SUPER GT 2023 GT300 entry list: 

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9 Pacific Racing TBA Yokohama

TBA
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

TBA
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka
shares
comments

Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault

Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault

Super Taikyu

Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault

Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss

Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss

WEC

Villeneuve faces "tough" job in 2023 Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Formula 1

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

Formula 1

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023 F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

NAS NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.