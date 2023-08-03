Subscribe
SUPER GT reveals eight-round calendar for 2024

SUPER GT has revealed an eight-round calendar for the 2024 season, featuring visits to six different tracks in Japan and no overseas fixtures.

Start action GT500

Announced on Thursday, the schedule has a similar look to this year's version, with two visits each to Fuji and Suzuka and single fixtures for Okayama, Sugo, Autopolis and Motegi.

Okayama keeps its traditional role as the curtain-raiser, and is set to host the opening race of the year on April 15, while the season will wrap up at Motegi on November 3.

The fifth round of the season at Suzuka is a week later than this year's calendar, as is the following race at Sugo to accommodate the Fuji round of the World Endurance Championship.

Autopolis, which hosts the penultimate round of the season, has had its date moved one week forward compared to 2023.

For a fifth season in succession, there will be no races held overseas. Thailand's Buriram circuit was the last non-Japanese track to host SUPER GT in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No race distances have yet been confirmed for 2024. Five of this year's races are held over 450km, while the remaining three (Okayama, Sugo and Motegi) are standard 300km events.

Provisional 2024 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 14-15 Okayama International Circuit
Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 3 June 1-2 Suzuka Circuit　
Round 4 August 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 5 August 31-September 1 Suzuka Circuit
Round 6 September 21-22 Sportsland Sugo
Round 7 October 5-6 Autopolis
Round 8 November 2-3 Mobility Resort Motegi

