SUPER GT reveals eight-round calendar for 2024

Announced on Thursday, the schedule has a similar look to this year's version, with two visits each to Fuji and Suzuka and single fixtures for Okayama, Sugo, Autopolis and Motegi.

Okayama keeps its traditional role as the curtain-raiser, and is set to host the opening race of the year on April 15, while the season will wrap up at Motegi on November 3.

The fifth round of the season at Suzuka is a week later than this year's calendar, as is the following race at Sugo to accommodate the Fuji round of the World Endurance Championship.

Autopolis, which hosts the penultimate round of the season, has had its date moved one week forward compared to 2023.

For a fifth season in succession, there will be no races held overseas. Thailand's Buriram circuit was the last non-Japanese track to host SUPER GT in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No race distances have yet been confirmed for 2024. Five of this year's races are held over 450km, while the remaining three (Okayama, Sugo and Motegi) are standard 300km events.

Provisional 2024 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue Round 1 April 14-15 Okayama International Circuit Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway Round 3 June 1-2 Suzuka Circuit Round 4 August 3-4 Fuji Speedway Round 5 August 31-September 1 Suzuka Circuit Round 6 September 21-22 Sportsland Sugo Round 7 October 5-6 Autopolis Round 8 November 2-3 Mobility Resort Motegi Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.