Gallery: 2024 SUPER GT GT500 cars in action at Okayama
SUPER GT's GT500 manufacturers are already busy preparing for the 2024 season, with Honda, Nissan and Toyota all in action in this week's two-day test at Okayama.
Honda has taken centre stage with the launch of its new Civic Type R-GT, which marks a radical departure from the current NSX-GT, but the upgraded versions of the Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra have also attracted attention.
Nissan's 2024 Z appears to have been modified in line with the NISMO version of the road car, with a distinctive new nose shape, while the latest GR Supra has also been tweaked in more subtle ways.
Check out all three 2024 machines from all angles with our special photo gallery:
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
